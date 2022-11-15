Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Materials Analysis | Automotive Materials

Transition Automation Improves Permalex Double-Edge Squeegee Assembly for Yamaha YSP

Transition Automation, Inc. today announces an update to its double-edge squeegee assembly for Yamaha YSP SMT printer platforms. The addition of end-anchor points to the bonded Permalex blade improves the life of the assembly by preventing the boundary limited bonding that can cause separation.

Image Credit: Transition Automation, Inc.

Transition Automation enhanced this design to further the company mission of providing long-lasting, precision blades to help end users eliminate machine downtime and repeat process interruption. 

This item is available on the company’s web store at: www.metalsqueegees.com with the part number designation PLX-YAM-DBL-HB-LxxxT08 where the letters xxx denote the length of the blade and holder combination.

Transition Automation, Inc. is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing and distribution of Permalex® Edge Metal Squeegees, holder systems, and advanced SMT printing systems.  Founded in 1989, Transition Automation, Inc. continues to advance the state of the art in surface mount solder paste printing by innovating the critical and high-cycle squeegee component of the SMT assembly process.

Source: https://metalsqueegees.com/

