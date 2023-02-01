Opening Event for the CSEM Battery Innovation Hub Including Media Talk

From CSEMFeb 1 2023Reviewed by Maria Osipova
The future of Switzerland is electric. That's why the technology innovation center CSEM is pooling together its expertise in the field of energy. Inside the new Battery Innovation Hub, CSEM will be working in close collaboration with the Swiss industry to create ground-breaking battery solutions. This facility for innovation is supported by the Cantonal Bank of Neuchâtel, BCN.
Discover where the future of batteries starts, listen to fascinating presentations and gain insights from the press conference ahead of the official opening:
⏩ Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Rue de Monruz 17 in Neuchâtel ⏪
- Press conference: 13:00
- Official opening together with other guests: : 15:00
- Laboratory tour: from 16:20
- Followed by a networking apero
Short talks during the opening event:
- 10 years of technology transfer in photovoltaics at CSEM: status and learnings
Christophe Ballif, VP Sustainable Energy Center, CSEM
- The European pathway to ensure innovation for the batteries industry
Philippe Jacques, Secretary General, Batteries European Partnership Association (BEPA)
- Strategic autonomy for the EU battery value chain
Uwe Seidel, Program Manager, IPCEI Battery
- The Swiss battery industry landscape
Corsin Battaglia, Vice-President, iBAT
- The CSEM Battery Innovation Hub – capabilities & services
Andrea Ingenito, Group Leader Coatings for energy devices, CSEM
Andreas Hutter, Group Leader Energy Systems, CSEM
You are cordially invited to the official opening event of our new CSEM Battery Innovation Hub. Space is limited, don't wait to register!
