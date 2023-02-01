Opening Event for the CSEM Battery Innovation Hub Including Media Talk

The future of Switzerland is electric. That's why the technology innovation center CSEM is pooling together its expertise in the field of energy. Inside the new Battery Innovation Hub, CSEM will be working in close collaboration with the Swiss industry to create ground-breaking battery solutions. This facility for innovation is supported by the Cantonal Bank of Neuchâtel, BCN.

​​​​​​​Discover where the future of batteries starts, listen to fascinating presentations and gain insights from the press conference ahead of the official opening:

⏩ Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Rue de Monruz 17 in Neuchâtel ⏪

Press conference: 13:00

Official opening together with other guests: : 15:00

Laboratory tour: from 16:20

Followed by a networking apero

Short talks during the opening event:

10 years of technology transfer in photovoltaics at CSEM: status and learnings

Christophe Ballif, VP Sustainable Energy Center, CSEM

Christophe Ballif, VP Sustainable Energy Center, CSEM The European pathway to ensure innovation for the batteries industry

Philippe Jacques, Secretary General, Batteries European Partnership Association (BEPA)

Philippe Jacques, Secretary General, Batteries European Partnership Association (BEPA) Strategic autonomy for the EU battery value chain

Uwe Seidel, Program Manager, IPCEI Battery

Uwe Seidel, Program Manager, IPCEI Battery The Swiss battery industry landscape

Corsin Battaglia, Vice-President, iBAT

Corsin Battaglia, Vice-President, iBAT The CSEM Battery Innovation Hub – capabilities & services

Andrea Ingenito, Group Leader Coatings for energy devices, CSEM

Andreas Hutter, Group Leader Energy Systems, CSEM

You are cordially invited to the official opening event of our new CSEM Battery Innovation Hub. Space is limited, don't wait to register!

