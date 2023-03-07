Posted in | News | Business | Electronics | Events

PVA to Demonstrate Valve Tool Changer Feature at the ASSEMBLY Show South

Mar 7 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

PVA, a global supplier of automated dispensing and coating equipment, today announced plans to exhibit at The ASSEMBLY Show South, scheduled to take place April 4-6, 2023 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN. The PVA team will highlight the Valve Tool Changer in Booth #553.

Image Credit: PVA

​​​​​​​The ASSEMBLY Show has been a staple in the industry for 10 years, and now the organizers are bringing the show to the U.S. South, where manufacturing is growing and thriving at an unprecedented rate. Join PVA in Nashville, TN and connect face-to-face with like-minded peers, learn from business thought leaders, and uncover emerging trends and technologies related to assembly technology equipment and products.

PVA’s new Valve Tool Changer feature increases the number of applications each machine can satisfy without sacrificing valuable work area. The Tool Changer can accommodate four additional valves in the machine that can be automatically picked up and used at any time. 

PVA is a world-class innovator of high quality, repeatable dispensing and conformal coating systems. The company manufactures turnkey solutions that help customers improve their competitiveness, such as coating inspection, optical bonding and curing ovens.

The PVA team will be available to answer questions about coating and dispensing, as well as other application solutions in the PVA line-up such as coating inspection, optical bonding and curing ovens.

Source: https://www.pva.net/

