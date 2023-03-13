Posted in | News | Semiconductor | Business

BluGlass Grows Customer Orders

Mar 13 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited continues to grow its customer base, receiving two additional purchase orders for both its single-mode and multi-mode violet 405 nm and blue 450 nm gallium nitride (GaN) lasers in flexible form factors.

These orders are from established organisations developing advanced quantum, energy, and industrial applications; and include a leading international energy research institution. Customers will use BluGlass’ lasers for testing and qualification within their own applications.

BluGlass CEO Jim Haden said, “We are quickly gaining traction with our first GaN laser products, with strong interest from customers across our product suite and target markets. These orders validate our go-to-market approach and reinforce the urgent need for suppliers to address growing unmet needs in the industry. Our lasers are being implemented by customers looking to develop and test innovative new products across next generation energy production, quantum, AI, and advanced manufacturing. Our flexibility is seeing customers wanting to work with us, and our first 450nm order in custom form factors is testament to this. We are looking forward to establishing BluGlass as the partner of choice in GaN lasers.” 

Initial order volumes are small and financially not material, however, once BluGlass’ lasers have been qualified within the applications, they are expected to grow in volume and frequency.

Additional customer proposals are progressing across multiple market segments.

This announcement has been approved for release by the BluGlass Board.

Source: http://www.bluglass.com/

