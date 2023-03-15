Velo3D Announces the 2023 “Proof is in the Printing” Roadshow Tour Across Eight U.S. Cities

Velo3D, Inc., a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced its 2023 roadshow, the Proof is in the Printing Additive Manufacturing Tour, which will visit eight cities across the U.S. The tour builds on Velo3D’s previous roadshow series that brought together more than 400 engineers around the U.S. to learn about how metal additive manufacturing can help them transform their businesses.

“Over the past year, we’ve heard a lot of skepticism about whether metal additive manufacturing can truly deliver consistency at scale across different machines without extensive requalification,” said Renette Youssef, Velo3D Chief Marketing Officer. “This year’s roadshows will focus on sharing real-world examples of companies that have qualified parts for production use-cases and achieved scalability across different 3D printers to create distributed supply chains. The events are a great way to learn about 3D printing and network with other engineers who are exploring the same technology.”

Velo3D piloted its roadshow program in 2021. Each roadshow is a half-day event that includes presentations from Velo3D leadership team members, partners, and customers.

Semiconductors eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

By attending, engineers can hear how their peers are utilizing metal additive manufacturing to produce parts and qualify them for use by utilizing the Velo3D fully integrated additive manufacturing solution. Presentations will also discuss how to optimize the additive manufacturing process to produce more performant parts and increase throughput.

Tour dates have been scheduled for the following cities:

Phoenix, AZ: March 29, 2023

Denver, CO: April 27, 2023

Houston, TX: May 17, 2023

Jupiter, FL: June 15, 2023

Long Beach, CA: August 17, 2023

Detroit, MI: September 20, 2023

Fremont, CA: October 19, 2023

Cincinnati, OH: November 2023

Dates will be announced for roadshow events in Europe and Asia. Velo3D’s distribution partner GoEngineer will also host a roadshow in Albuquerque, NM.

"If you have struggled to go into production with high-quality, additively manufactured metal parts, this roadshow lays down the groundwork to speed up and simplify the process," said Josh Brown, GoEngineer Director of Metal AM. “Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of how to utilize metal additive manufacturing for their mission-critical parts and qualify them for production use.”

Engineers interested in attending one of the shows on the tour can visit velo3d.com/roadshows to register or email [email protected]

Source: https://velo3d.com/