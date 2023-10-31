Posted in | News | Events

Camtek Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Results Release and Conference Call for November 14, 2023

Camtek Ltd. announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The Company will also host a video conference call on the same day via Zoom, starting at 9:00 am ET. Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the Zoom webinar, please register in advance of the call, at the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WNwmJGddQ9mcWUqW3MP34w

Following registration, you will be sent the link to the conference call which is accessible either via the Zoom app, or alternatively from a dial-in telephone number. If you have an issue with registration, please contact the Camtek investor relations team well in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay through the same conference call link, or from a link to the recording on Camtek’s website beginning 24 hours after the call.

Source: https://www.camtek.com/

