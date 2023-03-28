Posted in | News | Materials Processing

Secure and High-Quality Aluminium Threading with Next-Generation CoroTap® 100 and CoroTap® 400

Mar 28 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Global metal cutting specialist Sandvik Coromant introduces a new generation of CoroTap® 100 and CoroTap® 400 for short-chipping and chip-free tapping of aluminium. The taps offer high process security and predictable tool life.

Action - CoroTap® 100. Image Credit: Sandvik Coromant

Threading is often the last operation in your component, and the last thing you want is for the tap to break. That is why process security and predictable tool life are of the highest importance when it comes to tapping. The next-generation CoroTap® 100 and CoroTap® 400, with optimized performance in aluminium, can meet very strict process security demands and offer a high level of reliability and consistent tool life.

The CoroTap® 100 straight flute tap features a refined edge rounding that helps to remove burrs and improve surface finish. The combination of core thickness, rake/relief angles and land width gives an optimal flute geometry with great chip evacuation. If threading deep holes, the back chamfer helps to improve the threading capacity.

The CoroTap® 400 forming tap has an optimized lobe shape developed for aluminium machining and a low friction-coefficient surface treatment for a smooth and polished thread surface finish. With a reduced thread length, the tap is less in contact with the material, reducing power consumption and torque. Finally, staggered coolant holes offer excellent coolant flow into the thread-forming zone and a safe forming process.

In a production process, tapping can be a bottleneck and increased productivity is often a demand. For example, a typical aluminium cylinder block can have up to 12 different threads in its structure and tapping is the most time-consuming process. With the new straight flute tap and forming tap, you can increase productivity and reduce cost per part. “Both geometries are combined with the latest surface treatments, substrates and coatings, which gives the ability to use higher cutting data with significantly improved tool life, resulting in lowering your cost per part.” says Robert Smith, Offer Manager for Hole Making and Composites at Sandvik Coromant.

Both taps can be used for blind and through holes in many different components, such as cylinder blocks, cylinder heads, electric motor housings, transmission housings and battery racks. Robert continues: “These products are beneficial for anyone who machines aluminium, including automotive, E-mobility and general engineering.”

Source: http://www.sandvik.coromant.com

