Kodiak Assembly Invests in Cutting-Edge 3D Technology with MIRTEC MV-6 OMNI AOI Purchase

Kodiak Assembly Solutions LLLP, a leading contract electronic manufacturer, has announced the acquisition of a MIRTEC 3D MV-6 OMNI AOI system, furthering its commitment to investing in the latest technologies to provide superior quality control for customers.

Image Credit: Kodiak Assembly Solutions LLLP

Semiconductors eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

The MIRTEC 3D MV-6 OMNI AOI system is a state-of-the-art machine that utilizes 15 mega pixel 3D inspection technology, providing unparalleled inspection capabilities with superior speed and accuracy. The system is capable of inspecting components as small as 01005, while providing exceptional defect coverage across a wide range of assembly types.

"We are extremely excited to add the MIRTEC 3D MV-6 OMNI AOI system to our arsenal of advanced equipment," said John K. Kampfer, President of Kodiak Assembly. "This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of quality control possible."



Kodiak Assembly has built a reputation on delivering excellence in electronic contract manufacturing services, and their investment in the MIRTEC 3D MV-6 OMNI AOI system further solidifies their position as an industry leader. The new system will allow them to increase their inspection capabilities, provide faster inspection times, and improve overall product quality.



The MIRTEC 3D MV-6 OMNI AOI system is now fully operational at Kodiak’s Austin facility. The company looks forward to continuing to provide their customers with exceptional service and quality products as they move forward with this exciting investment.

Source: http://www.kodiakassembly.com