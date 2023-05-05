Aston University to Open up the World of Smart Manufacturing to the Engineers of Tomorrow

Aston University is to open up the world of smart manufacturing to the engineers of tomorrow.

Dr. Muftooh Siddiqi. Image Credit: Aston University

Based on the research expertise in the University’s College of Engineering and Physical Sciences it will be offering a masters degree in smart manufacturing.

The field is estimated to expand by more than 12% between 2020-2025 due to the ‘fourth industrial revolution’ and government involvement. Industrial automation in manufacturing is on the increase as are software systems that reduce time and cost to the market.

The masters course will teach a wide range of hands-on skills in smart manufacturing to create innovative solutions for complex manufacturing problems through developing state-of-the-art technologies.

Programme director Dr. Muftooh Siddiqi said: “This is a course for those who want to be at the forefront of technological growth.

“Smart manufacturing is of tremendous significance in the field of manufacturing and is a way to the future.

“This programme will embed the technological revolution deep within the mindset of engineers and teach the skills to design and develop new technologies that embrace the challenges of future manufacturing.”

The postgraduate degree, which starts in September, will include teaching of digital twin technology - a virtual replica used to improve efficiency by simulating manufacturing production processes. Students will learn to use it to improve production scheduling, predict equipment failure and improve maintenance.

One of its related research collaborations, Horizon Europe H2GLASS, is a Europe-wide multi-million Euro project that aims to decarbonise the glass industry’s production processes.

Source: https://www.aston.ac.uk/