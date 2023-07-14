Vianode Selected for Grant Award from EU Innovation Fund for Large-Scale Battery Materials Plant

Vianode, a Norwegian producer of advanced battery materials with a greener footprint, has been selected for a EUR 90 million EU Innovation Fund grant preparation for a large-scale plant to upscale innovative production of synthetic graphite.

Vianode VILS 01. Image Credit: Vianode

The grant is awarded by the European Commission through the EU Innovation Fund and is part of a EUR 3.6 billion award to 41 large-scale clean tech projects. The call for projects attracted 239 applications.

“The grant demonstrates the European Commission’s conviction in Vianode as a prominent vehicle to cut greenhouse gas emissions and drive technological innovation through a scalable and competitive value proposition. Financial governmental support is one of several key framework conditions necessary to succeed with responsible electrification in Europe,” says Hans Erik Vatne, interim CEO and COO in Vianode.

