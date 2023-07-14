Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Energy

Vianode Selected for Grant Award from EU Innovation Fund for Large-Scale Battery Materials Plant

Jul 14 2023Reviewed by Skyla Baily

Vianode, a Norwegian producer of advanced battery materials with a greener footprint, has been selected for a EUR 90 million EU Innovation Fund grant preparation for a large-scale plant to upscale innovative production of synthetic graphite.

Vianode VILS 01. Image Credit: Vianode

The grant is awarded by the European Commission through the EU Innovation Fund and is part of a EUR 3.6 billion award to 41 large-scale clean tech projects. The call for projects attracted 239 applications.

“The grant demonstrates the European Commission’s conviction in Vianode as a prominent vehicle to cut greenhouse gas emissions and drive technological innovation through a scalable and competitive value proposition. Financial governmental support is one of several key framework conditions necessary to succeed with responsible electrification in Europe,” says Hans Erik Vatne, interim CEO and COO in Vianode.

Source: https://www.vianode.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »