Tomorrow’s Engineers Week Returns for a New Decade of Inspiring Young People

Jul 19 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Following a successful first decade, the popular Tomorrow’s Engineers Week will return this November – taking place from 6 to 10 November 2023.

Now entering its 11th year, the annual celebration is an opportunity to inspire young people with modern engineering and technology and showcase the benefits of a career in this sector.

Tomorrow's Engineers Week sees schools, employers, professional engineering institutions and individuals working in engineering and technology come together to bring engineering careers to life for young people.

Over the past 10 years, Tomorrow’s Engineers Week has seen hundreds of thousands of young people take part in interactive activities showcasing engineering careers. This includes almost half a million views of inspiring films about engineers on a mission to make the world a better place, hundreds of millions of social media content views and widespread media coverage.

Full details regarding Tomorrow’s Engineers Week 2023 will be released in the autumn.

Source: https://www.engineeringuk.com/

