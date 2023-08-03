DOE Awards $28.5 Million for LaserNetUS to Advance Discovery Science and Inertial Fusion Energy

Today, the Department of Energy's Office of Science announced $28.5 million for LaserNetUS to advance discovery science and inertial fusion energy.

LaserNetUS is North America's high intensity laser research network which provides open and free access to researchers from the U.S. and abroad and enables students to conduct work for their dissertations. The LaserNetUS facilities are located at universities and national laboratories distributed geographically throughout the U.S. and Canada. The network currently has more than 1200 members.

The Advanced Materials Show - Highlights from 2022 eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

"LaserNetUS has been extremely successful in providing opportunities and capabilities that were largely unavailable to the broad community prior to the formation of this network," said Jean Paul Allain, Associate Director of Science for Fusion Energy Sciences (FES). "In this new phase, the network will play an important role in advancing inertial fusion energy in addition to discovery plasma science."

Projects funded in this announcement will explore astrophysics and planetary science, laser-produced plasmas, laser Wakefield acceleration, EUV lithography, cancer radiotherapy with laser-driven radiation, radiography and tomography, materials science, and inertial confinement fusion.

LaserNetUS was established by the FES program in response to a recommendation from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report, "Opportunities in Intense Ultrafast Lasers: Reaching for the Brightest Light."

The projects were selected by competitive peer review under the DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement for LaserNetUS for Discovery Science and Inertial Fusion Energy. They will last up to three years, with total funding of $28.5 million: $11.4 million in FY23 and $17.1 million in outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations.

The list of projects and more information can be found on the FES program website.

Selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by DOE to issue an award or provide funding. Before funding is issued, DOE and the applicants will undergo a negotiation process, and DOE may cancel negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason during that time.

​​​​​​​Source: https://www.energy.gov/