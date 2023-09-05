FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

FormFactor, Inc. is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:

Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference

Location: New York Hilton Midtown

Date: September 6th, 2023

Presentation Time: 1:45pm-2:25pm ET

CL King’s 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference 2023

Location: Virtual

Date: September 18th, 2023

Presentation Time: 2:00pm-2:35 pm ET

Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference 2023

Location: Virtual

Date: September 19th, 2023

Format: 1:1’s Only

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentations, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com.

