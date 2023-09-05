FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

FormFactor, Inc. is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:
Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference
Location: New York Hilton Midtown
Date: September 6th, 2023
Presentation Time: 1:45pm-2:25pm ET
CL King’s 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference 2023
Location: Virtual
Date: September 18th, 2023
Presentation Time: 2:00pm-2:35 pm ET
Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference 2023
Location: Virtual
Date: September 19th, 2023
Format: 1:1’s Only
The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentations, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replay of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com.
