Posted in | News | Chemistry

Developing Artificial Solid-State Interphase For Li Metal Electrodes

Nov 17 2023Reviewed by Skyla Baily

Utilizing lithium metal as the anode in batteries stands out as an intelligent choice due to its superior energy density compared to other materials.

Each wedge consists of different constructions of electrode-electrolyte interfaces to contribute to a practical design overhaul of lithium metal electrodes.Image Credit: Yanyan Wang, University of Adelaide

However, challenges exist at the interface between the electrode and electrolyte, presenting certain issues that need to be addressed for a safer and more efficient outcome in the future.

The researchers are actively exploring the replacement of the graphite anode with a lithium metal anode in order to create a battery system with higher energy density. However, the lithium metal anode poses challenges due to its instability and its tendency to react with the electrolyte, forming a solid-electrolyte interphase (SEI).

Unfortunately, the natural SEI is brittle and fragile, leading to poor lifespan and performance of the battery. To address this issue, scientists have investigated an alternative to the natural SEI, aiming to effectively mitigate side reactions within the battery system.

The solution comes in the form of an artificial solid electrolyte interphase (ASEI). It addresses some of the issues associated with the bare lithium metal anode, resulting in a safer, more reliable, and even more powerful power source. This advancement instills greater confidence in the use of lithium metal anodes for applications such as electric vehicles.

Scientists published their research in Energy Materials and Devices on September 25, 2023.

Battery technologies have been revolutionizing our lifestyle and are closely related to everyone’s life. To realize a truly carbon-free economy, batteries with better performance are required to replace current Li-ion batteries.

Yanyan Wang, Author and Researcher, School of Chemical Engineering and Advanced Materials, University of Adelaide

Lithium metal batteries (LMBs) emerge as a promising candidate for high-performance energy storage. However, a notable challenge lies in the reactivity of the anode, lithium metal, with the electrolyte, resulting in the formation of a passivation layer known as a solid-electrolyte interphase during battery operation.

Another issue associated with the lithium metal anode is the occurrence of “dendrite growth” during battery charging. Dendrites manifest as tree-branch-like structures, causing internal damage to the battery and leading to issues such as short-circuiting, diminished performance, and potential safety hazards. Thus suggesting solutions to address these weaknesses and enhance their overall reliability and safety.

A more effective and safer lithium metal anode can be created by applying some of the techniques. Scientists found it is necessary to regulate the distribution of lithium ions to reduce the deposits in negatively charged areas of the batteries for enhancing the lithium metal anode.

This ends in diminishing the dendrite formation, thus preventing premature decaying and short-circuiting. The layers are electrically insulated to help maintain the integrity of the structure, both physically and chemically, during battery cycling. This is an easier way for the lithium ions to diffuse.

Proper connectivity between the layers is guaranteed by reducing the strain between the interface of the electrode and electrolyte, which is an essential part of the functionality of the battery.

The outlook for ASEI layers in lithium metal batteries appears promising, but there is room for improvement.

Researchers are particularly interested in enhancing the adhesion of ASEI layers to the metal surface, aiming to improve overall battery function and lifespan. Additional areas requiring attention include ensuring stability in the structure and chemistry within the layers, along with minimizing the thickness of the layers to enhance the energy density of the metal electrodes.

Addressing these issues holds the potential to pave the way for significant advancements in lithium metal batteries, leading to improved performance and durability.

Yanyan Wang, Mingnan Li, Fuhua Yang, Jianfeng Mao, and Zaiping Guo from the School of Engineering and Advanced Materials at the University of Adelaide contributed to this research.

Journal Reference

Wang, Y., et al. (2023). Developing artificial solid-state interphase for Li metal electrodes: recent advances and perspective. Sciopen. doi.org/10.26599/EMD.2023.9370005.

Source: http://www.tup.tsinghua.edu.cn/en/index.html

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »