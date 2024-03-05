Posted in | News | Materials Testing | New Product

Elevate Your Soldering Processes with Sasinno Americas at the IPC APEX EXPO 2024

Mar 5 2024Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Sasinno Americas is set to exhibit its latest advancements at Booth 4027 during the 2024 IPC APEX EXPO, taking place April 9-11, 2024 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The company will unveil its iWA450 Wave Solder System, showcase the enhanced version of the NuFlex-i2 Hybrid Selective Solder machine, and present the iBot point-to-point soldering solution.

Image Credit: SASinno Americas

Highlighted Exhibits:

iWA450 Wave Solder System:

Sasinno Americas is set to unveil its cutting-edge iWA450 Wave Solder System, featuring the latest technology in fluxing with selective inbuilt fluxing capabilities. Notable features include significant flux consumption savings of more than 50%, energy-efficient operation with idle and working modes, and Industry 4.0 integration. The machine records and monitors all consumption, supports mixed PCBs through barcode functionality, and offers a sustainable and efficient wave soldering solution.

iBot Point-to-Point Soldering Solution:

The iBot-2 takes center stage as a 6-axis servo soldering robot equipped with advanced motion systems. Featuring a JBC 250W soldering station with rapid heat recovery, the iBot-2's innovative design includes a break-tin automatic solder wire feeder, minimizing flux-related issues post-soldering. The self-developed software, operating under Windows English OS, ensures easy and efficient programming using CCD to teach the soldering path, delivering precision and reliability.

NuFlex-i2 Compact Inline Hybrid Selective Soldering Machine:

The NuFlex-i2 now boasts maximum flexibility, capable of handling large board sizes up to W508 mm x L800 mm. Its innovative design eliminates the need for a carrier, allowing the machine to handle two same-size boards simultaneously. The new layout of the solder pot (from Y direction to X direction) and an innovative conveyor design enhance the machine's efficiency, making it a powerful solution for selective soldering needs.

Sasinno Americas is excited to engage with industry professionals, demonstrate its cutting-edge solutions, and discuss how these innovations can elevate soldering processes in various applications. Visit Booth 4027 at IPC APEX EXPO 2024 to experience firsthand the future of soldering technology.

Source: https://www.sasinno.com/

