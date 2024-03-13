Posted in | News | Business

Fastest-Growing Circular Tech Company Ranked 257th on Prestigious FT1000 List

Mar 13 2024Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Alchemy, the fastest-growing circular technology company globally, headquartered in Dublin, has been named as Ireland’s top-ranking business in the Financial Times’ world-renowned FT1000 list.

This esteemed list recognizes the top 1000 companies in Europe that have achieved outstanding financial growth between 2019 and 2022, overcoming significant economic challenges, including the recent global pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

Ranking fifth in the Waste Management & Recycling sector and 257th overall, Alchemy's remarkable growth has been powered by increased demand from business and consumers for quality refurbished devices. Alchemy, which was founded in 2017, recently reached a landmark milestone, having refreshed more than five million devices across the world, avoiding 342,200 tonnes of CO2e across all devices given a new life.

During the evaluated period, Alchemy experienced a substantial financial expansion, with sales increasing from US$55.6mn in FY’20 (1st April ‘19 – 31st March ‘20) to an impressive US$443mn in FY’23 (1st April ‘22 – 31st March ‘23). With a global network of facilities across countries such as the USA, UK, Australia, Dubai, Hong Kong, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan, Alchemy's operations span more than 60 international markets.

Walter Vicente, CEO at Alchemy, says: "Alchemy’s impressive ranking in the FT1000 underscores our momentum in markets globally and our contribution to the circular tech economy.

“With the recent expansion of our operations through new facilities in both Dubai and Miami, and service offering that includes refurbishment of consumer electricals, we’re well-positioned to continue our growth trajectory. In an era where the demand for eco-friendly tech solutions is surging, we’re focused on developing strategic partnerships with retailers and manufacturers to enable more consumers to access sustainable and quality tech at an affordable price.”

Alchemy’s FY24 financial results will be released following audit in June 2024.

Source: https://www.alchemyglobalsolutions.com/

