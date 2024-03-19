SL 38 STL Linear Motor – Allrounder for Demanding Applications

With the SL 38 product family, Dunkermotoren, an AMETEK brand, has launched a high-performance linear motor series. As an all-stainless-steel version, the ServoLine 38 STL is built with the highest material quality and environmental resistance.

Image Credit: Dunkermotoren GmbH

It does not matter if this motor is used under the strictest hygienic requirements in the food sector, in industrial production, or in the harsh environment of agricultural technology - the SL 38 STL is the perfect partner in terms of power and speed. With peak forces of 3700 N and accelerations of over 200 m/s2, the system's throughput can be raised to a new level and with maximum precision.

Thanks to the sophisticated drive design with smooth surfaces, special screw connections, and stronger seals, the stainless-steel housing enables IP protection up to IP69K and thus guarantees exceptional resistance against environmental impacts. This ensures simple and thorough high-pressure cleaning as well as high corrosion resistance despite frequent contact with disinfectants and detergents.

High forces, precision, and IP classes make the SL 38 STL an allrounder for packaging, filling, and handling systems in the industrial, agricultural and food sectors.

Source: https://www.dunkermotoren.com/