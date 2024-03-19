Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

Endless Possibilities for Motor Programming

With the facelift of the nexofox MotionCode programming environment, programming smart motors is now even easier than before and realizing decentralized automation architectures is possible without any limits.

With the facelift of the nexofox MotionCode programming environment, programming smart motors is now even easier than before and realizing decentralized automation architectures is possible without any limits.

Image Credit: Dunkermotoren GmbH

Related Stories

Focusing on decentralization, modularity, and flexibility, Dunkermotoren, an AMETEK brand, is constantly developing its solutions in the field of drive technology. In 2021, their IIoT brand nexofox published its MotionCode programming environment. This offers customers software features that go far beyond the motor hardware and enable the implementation of decentralized and modular automation architectures.

With the latest facelift, the focus was completely set on the MotionCode user. "The aim was to make the implementation of new MotionCode projects as simple as possible," explains Markus Weishaar, Director IIoT & Services at Dunkermotoren. "Our customers now have a much simpler and more intuitive user interface at their disposal," says Weishaar.

This means that basic functions are even more deeply integrated and can be executed quickly and easily. The download to the motor, for example, can be carried out directly from the development environment and without the use of additional tools, as the software directly recognizes connected drives. Additionally, completely new functions, such as debugging, have been integrated with the facelift. This makes it possible to carry out comprehensive error correction in the source code from the development environment, thereby significantly simplifying and accelerating development.

In future versions, it should also be possible to program several motors directly in a single project instead of having to create a separate MotionCode for each motor. As usual, the current MotionCode environment is available as a free download on the Dunkermotoren website. Get started and unleash the power of MotionCode. Are you new to programming?

No problem! The nexofox experts will be happy to assist you and implement your applications in MotionCode according to your ideas.

Source: https://www.dunkermotoren.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. (2024, March 19). Endless Possibilities for Motor Programming. AZoM. Retrieved on March 19, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62721.

  • MLA

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. "Endless Possibilities for Motor Programming". AZoM. 19 March 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62721>.

  • Chicago

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. "Endless Possibilities for Motor Programming". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62721. (accessed March 19, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. 2024. Endless Possibilities for Motor Programming. AZoM, viewed 19 March 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62721.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback