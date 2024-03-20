Posted in | News | Business

Interclean Amsterdam 2024 – MAE is presenting the latest highlights

From May 14th to 17th, 2024, the Interclean exhibition in Amsterdam opens the doors to the world’s experts in cleaning and hygiene.

As a renowned supplier for the cleaning and hygiene market, MAE, a brand of AMETEK, is taking part as an exhibitor. In Hall 7 at booth 420, MAE is presenting its latest innovations for the cleaning market.  

The blowers of MAE have been used for many years for the suction function of scrubber-driers. They suppress with excellent air performance, quiet operation, high speed, and a very good power, size, and weight ratio. Additionally, all products are equipped with the best-in-class energy efficiency according to the new Ecodesign Directive and are made in Europe.  

Especially the new By-Pass Universal Blower BU 82 2-stage, available as AC and DC versions, has been developed for the unique performance requirements of scrubbers. The blower offers high efficiency in a small and compact design. Due to its low weight, it is perfectly suited for mobile devices and impresses with additional features such as an extended service life and other characteristics beneficial for their use in scrubber driers. 

In the range of brushless blowers and motors, MAE presents the new BB 42 By-Pass: A high-speed BLDC blower with onboard speed control and an optimized airflow system. It is excellently suited for battery-powered applications due to its high efficiency and outstanding air performance compared to package size. 

Another highlight is MAE´s 89 motor platform, available in both By-Pass and Thru-Flow configurations in AC and DC versions. Offering increased efficiency and reduced noise emissions, this brushless blower has a robust aluminum housing and impeller, ensuring durability and optimal performance. With on-board drive control and closed-loop speed regulation, it's a versatile solution for various cleaning equipment. 

Dunkermotoren, the sister company of MAE and also a brand of AMETEK, is co-exhibiting at the MAE booth. Dunkermotoren is well-known in the field of industrial automation and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and offers valuable experience for applications such as autonomous and ride-on cleaning machines.

The BLDC motor BG 66 dPro with the NG 250 hub gearbox is the perfect travel drive for cleaning robots. The solution impresses with a compact, robust design and long service life. It is available in various sizes and with different radial load capacities–all made in Germany.  

