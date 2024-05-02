Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

Market-First Three-Engine Generator Unveiled in Aggreko's Brand New POWERMX Range

Energy solutions company, Aggreko has unveiled a comprehensive range of Stage V multi-engine generators to provide flexible, reliable, clean and efficient power to sectors with demanding and varying power requirements.

Image Credit: Energy solutions

Designed and manufactured by the company, the new POWERMX range delivers modular power in one containerised solution that can rapidly be scaled up or down depending on the power requirement.

The new range includes the POWERMX3, the first ever three-engine, 1.35MVA generator housed in a single ISO 20 ft container alongside the company’s latest dual-engine 1.25MVA POWERMX2 Stage V generator.

The launch comes as energy intensive industries – such as manufacturing, utilities, data centres and construction – face the challenge of balancing energy resilience while reducing emissions in line with net zero targets. Aggreko has introduced POWERMX solutions into its European fleet for customers requiring a power package to provide additional capacity, enhance resilience, overcome power capacity constraints and grid limitations.

The POWERMX generators operate with a load-on-demand system, adjusting seamlessly and autonomously to varying power needs. Their advanced control features and multi engine design means the system can efficiently generate power throughout the load range up to 1.35MVA. The intelligent Stage V solution ensures adaptable power delivery precisely when needed, in addition to optimising fuel efficiency, improving resilience and minimising emissions by generating only the required amount of power.

Oversizing generator sets is a common occurrence across many applications, which risks inefficiencies and potential equipment issues when running at low loads for prolonged periods. Using its completely automated system can activate engines as necessary, the efficient, flexible power output that the POWERMX range can, even at low loads, mitigates these issues, further enhancing efficiency and reliability. The advanced control system also allows the engines to meet load-sharing, base-loading, peak lopping or standby requirements.

Meeting strict emissions regulations across Europe, the new Stage V Certified generator is approved for diesel, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), Gas to Liquid (GTL) and B10 fuels, providing fuel flexible options that support CO2 reducing strategies.

When using multiple POWERMX units, flexibility of power output is further enhanced, allowing sites with high power demand to be able to access a Stage V certified solution. As organisations look to adopt decentralised energy approaches to improve resilience on their sites as the reliability of grid supply continues to be questioned, having this flexibility of power output with lower emissions will be key to mitigate potential disruption.

As part of the company’s commitment to providing the correctly sized and efficient technology, the new POWERMX range joins the portfolio of Greener Upgrades® solutions. This includes battery energy storage solutions (BESS), oil-free air compressors, steam boilers, Stage V generators and chillers. Supporting customers’ renewable energy transitions with access to these new cleaner technologies is a key part of Aggreko’s sustainability framework, Energising Change.

David McDonald, Head of Power Generation Products at Aggreko, said: “Delivering best-in-class efficiency, reducing emissions, whilst building energy resilience are key priorities for all industries. Harnessing the full capabilities of the first of its kind POWERMX3, in addition to the POWERMX2, we can support our customers with their sustainability goals without compromise.”

“The need to adhere to even more stringent emission regulations is often a priority, particularly for large, multi MW projects. This results in an increased requirement for Stage V solutions that are also compatible with greener fuels. With the new POWERMX range, energy intensive sectors will benefit from this type of revolutionary multi engine solution that delivers lower emissions while affording flexible power provision and security of supply.

“Coupled with the existing fleet stage V generators, battery energy storage systems (BESS), oil free air compressors, coil steam boilers and extended portfolio of greener upgrades products, the POWERMX range will provide even more choice to our customers across all sectors.”

Source: https://www.energysolutions.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Energy Solutions. (2024, May 02). Market-First Three-Engine Generator Unveiled in Aggreko's Brand New POWERMX Range. AZoM. Retrieved on May 02, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62930.

  • MLA

    Energy Solutions. "Market-First Three-Engine Generator Unveiled in Aggreko's Brand New POWERMX Range". AZoM. 02 May 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62930>.

  • Chicago

    Energy Solutions. "Market-First Three-Engine Generator Unveiled in Aggreko's Brand New POWERMX Range". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62930. (accessed May 02, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Energy Solutions. 2024. Market-First Three-Engine Generator Unveiled in Aggreko's Brand New POWERMX Range. AZoM, viewed 02 May 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62930.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Ensure safe and rapid identification of explosives, chemical warfare agents, narcotics, and various chemicals using the Thermo Scientific Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer. This highly versatile handheld analyzer allows for user-configurable scan profiles and expandable libraries, empowering users with flexible and customizable detection capabilities. Stay ahead with reliable and efficient chemical analysis in the palm of the hand.

From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Handheld Elemental & Radiation Detection

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback