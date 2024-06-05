IEC 62443: Ewon® Remote Solutions from HMS Networks Strengthens Security

The Ewon® remote solutions from HMS Networks have always prioritized security. Recently, the Ewon Cosy+, a solution for remote access, was assessed against IEC 62443-4-2 criteria by NVISO, a globally recognized cybersecurity expert, for cybersecurity. As the industry evolves, so do the standards of excellence, with IEC 62443 emerging as the benchmark for cybersecurity in industrial automation technology.

Image Credit: HMS Networks

Understanding IEC 62443 Standards

The IEC 62443 standards provide a comprehensive framework for safeguarding industrial equipment against cyber threats, complementing the already established ISO 27001 framework, which focuses primarily on IT security. The IEC 62443 standards outline the essential requirements for protecting industrial systems from security breaches. For machine builders, systems integrators, and plant operators, compliance with IEC 62443 is crucial for IIoT security.

Cédric Bassem, Senior Manager Application and Product Security at NVISO, “One of the strengths of IEC 62443 is that it provides a framework that IIoT manufacturers can use to align their device’s security requirements with the cybersecurity ambitions of the factory owners.”

How to Implement IEC 62443 Standards

Developing a secure automation solution begins with identifying risks through a detailed threat analysis for the involved systems and components. This leads to the creation of a robust security plan. The next step involves establishing appropriate processes and ensuring staff are trained in security protocols. Security extends beyond technology to encompass well-defined processes and qualified personnel.

Given the evolving nature of cyber threats, it is vital that protection systems adapt over time. Continuous monitoring, maintenance, and updates are essential to maintaining security.

Ewon Cosy+ has Been Assessed on the IEC 62443-4-2 Criteria

For Ewon remote solutions from HMS Networks, security is the cornerstone. The commitment to cybersecurity is demonstrated through compliance with certification standards such as ISO 27001.

To maintain the highest cybersecurity standards, HMS Networks has partnered with NVISO, a leading independent organization specializing in industrial cybersecurity. Nviso strengthens the Ewon security

measures by conducting regular testing, providing trainings and other recurrent security verifications.

Recently, with the support of NVISO, the Ewon Cosy+ was evaluated against IEC 62443-4-2 standards. Based on the assessment results, Ewon® by HMS Networks is confident that its product will seamlessly integrate into customer environments and support their IEC 62443 implementation and roadmap.

The Importance of Cybersecurity in IIoT

Sébastien Thinnes, Ewon Product & Marketing Director, underscores the significance of cybersecurity and IEC 62443 for customers: “The security of our IIoT solutions is paramount. By implementing IEC 62443 standards, we ensure that our products provide robust protection against emerging threats, safeguarding our customers' industrial operations.”