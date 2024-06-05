Piezoceramic Composites: PI Ceramic Expands the Application Range of Piezoelectric Ceramics

PI Ceramic introduces the new product category “Piezoceramic Composites” based on the development of a new manufacturing technology. In this technology, piezoelectric ceramics are embedded in filling polymers. For this purpose, materials with high stiffness as well as with highly elastic polymer matrices can be used. The basic functionalities of piezoceramics, namely ultrasonic conversion and actuator technology, can thus be combined with the properties of the filling polymers. This allows a much better adaptation to application-specific conditions and requirements such as complex shapes as well as specifically adjustable acoustic, mechanical, and electrical properties.

The manufacturing technology for piezoceramic composite enables components such as plates, discs, and half-shells, as well as more complex shapes such as smooth-surfaced shafts. Image Credit: PI Ceramic

The new composites offer an alternative to the well-known all-ceramic components. In addition to excellent adaptability to specific shapes, the polymer content offers many other advantages over all-ceramics. For example, composites can easily adapt to environments with different acoustic impedances. This enables a wide range of applications in the area of medical technology, for example, in high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) applications or for diagnostic imaging, as well as in industrial applications such as flow rate metering or non-destructive measurement. By suppressing cross contraction and the associated vibration modes, the composites also enable improved focusability, sensitivity, and resolution.

Different Filling Polymers

To enable the best possible adaptation to the respective application, PI Ceramic offers two different types of filling polymers for prototype development: Epoxy resins are used for rigid composites, while softer, silicone-free polymers are available for highly flexible composite structures.

Various Arrangements, Electrodes and Contacting

In addition to the actual manufacturing of piezoceramic composites in ceramic rows (2-2 arrangement) or individual pins (1-3 arrangement), PI Ceramic also has the capability to apply full-surface electrodes or insulated single electrodes using thin-film technology. The composites can also be supplied with stranded wires or flexible circuit boards bonded to them.