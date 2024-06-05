Posted in | News | Plastics and Polymers | Composites

Piezoceramic Composites: PI Ceramic Expands the Application Range of Piezoelectric Ceramics

PI Ceramic introduces the new product category “Piezoceramic Composites” based on the development of a new manufacturing technology. In this technology, piezoelectric ceramics are embedded in filling polymers. For this purpose, materials with high stiffness as well as with highly elastic polymer matrices can be used. The basic functionalities of piezoceramics, namely ultrasonic conversion and actuator technology, can thus be combined with the properties of the filling polymers. This allows a much better adaptation to application-specific conditions and requirements such as complex shapes as well as specifically adjustable acoustic, mechanical, and electrical properties.

The manufacturing technology for piezoceramic composite enables components such as plates, discs, and half-shells, as well as more complex shapes such as smooth-surfaced shafts. Image Credit: PI Ceramic

Related Stories

The new composites offer an alternative to the well-known all-ceramic components. In addition to excellent adaptability to specific shapes, the polymer content offers many other advantages over all-ceramics. For example, composites can easily adapt to environments with different acoustic impedances. This enables a wide range of applications in the area of medical technology, for example, in high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) applications or for diagnostic imaging, as well as in industrial applications such as flow rate metering or non-destructive measurement. By suppressing cross contraction and the associated vibration modes, the composites also enable improved focusability, sensitivity, and resolution.

Different Filling Polymers

To enable the best possible adaptation to the respective application, PI Ceramic offers two different types of filling polymers for prototype development: Epoxy resins are used for rigid composites, while softer, silicone-free polymers are available for highly flexible composite structures.

Various Arrangements, Electrodes and Contacting

In addition to the actual manufacturing of piezoceramic composites in ceramic rows (2-2 arrangement) or individual pins (1-3 arrangement), PI Ceramic also has the capability to apply full-surface electrodes or insulated single electrodes using thin-film technology. The composites can also be supplied with stranded wires or flexible circuit boards bonded to them.

 

Source:

https://www.piceramic.com/en/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    PI Ceramic GmbH. (2024, June 05). Piezoceramic Composites: PI Ceramic Expands the Application Range of Piezoelectric Ceramics. AZoM. Retrieved on June 05, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63127.

  • MLA

    PI Ceramic GmbH. "Piezoceramic Composites: PI Ceramic Expands the Application Range of Piezoelectric Ceramics". AZoM. 05 June 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63127>.

  • Chicago

    PI Ceramic GmbH. "Piezoceramic Composites: PI Ceramic Expands the Application Range of Piezoelectric Ceramics". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63127. (accessed June 05, 2024).

  • Harvard

    PI Ceramic GmbH. 2024. Piezoceramic Composites: PI Ceramic Expands the Application Range of Piezoelectric Ceramics. AZoM, viewed 05 June 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63127.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback