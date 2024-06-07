Posted in | News | Energy | Design and Innovation | New Product

AMETEK Process Instruments Announces Release of ATEX & IECEx Zone 1 Certifications On 993X Series of Wall Mountable Analyzers

The recently released 993X series of analyzers, encompassing the 993X and 9933, have received third-party agency certification for use in ATEX and IECEx Zone 1-rated hazardous locations. Utilizing an integrated Ex purge and pressurization system, the 993X analyzers can be installed in locations where an explosive atmosphere is occasionally present during normal operations. The new Zone 1 certification complements the existing ATEX, IECEx, UKEX Zone 2, and North America Class I Division 2 approvals that are also available.

Michael Gaura, senior product manager explained, “AMETEK Process Instruments recognizes plant operators are continually focused on safety and efficiency. The 993X analyzers are designed to safely and continuously measure and monitor process gas streams in challenging environments. Providing analyzers with Zone 1 classification provides operators with more options and reduces risk.”

The 993X series of analyzers use ultraviolet (UV) spectroscopy to measure hydrogen sulfide, carbonyl sulfide, and methyl mercaptan in natural gas and biomethane gas streams. These highly advanced analyzers are also used to measure hydrogen sulfide, carbonyl sulfide, carbon disulfide, sulfur dioxide, and hydrogen in sulfur removal and recovery operations. The analyzers have ingress protection ratings of IP66 and NEMA 4X and are proven to operate in ambient temperatures ranging from -20 ºC to +60 ºC. Standard features include a color touchscreen display and Modbus communications.

For over 40 years, AMETEK Process Instruments has served the hydrocarbon processing industry with a commitment to designing innovative, reliable analyzers that meet the highest safety standards and help achieve improved levels of productivity and process gas quality. The company is recognized worldwide for analyzer reliability and accuracy, supported by exceptional service.

