Posted in | News | New Product

Pfeiffer Vacuum Introduces Dry Chiller Module for Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT) at Low Temperatures

Pfeiffer Vacuum introduces an innovative addition to both new and existing leak detection systems: the Dry Chiller Module. Serving as an extended cooling component for ASM 2000 and AMI 1000 leak detectors, this module sets new benchmarks in producing dependable data for testing container closure integrity at low temperatures. It ensures the quality of substances that require cold storage conditions, particularly in medical and pharmaceutical environments.

Dry Chiller Module for Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT). Image Credit: Pfeiffer Vacuum

Related Stories

The Dry Chiller Module provides a fast cool down of samples to test the integrity< of a container at low temperatures. The module is easy to use and offers several advantages, such as full control of the temperature profile and extended data availability.

Lukas Engel, Leak Testing Expert Pharma CCIT, states: “Using the Dry Chiller Module, customers get real-time results of temperature and leak rate. They save time and money as cycle times are shorter and the risk of safety issues is minimized compared to other tracer gas solutions that use a liquid bath.”

Thanks to its versatile application, the module can be applied to helium pre-filled containers on the ASM 2000 or to the AMI 1000 without any sample preparation, utilizing the gas naturally present within the container. This flexibility ensures that the Dry Chiller Module can be integrated seamlessly into existing processes.

The new product not only offers technical and financial advantages but also demonstrates a commitment to sustainability. Its low power consumption and compatibility with existing leak detection applications underscore the company's dedication to providing eco-friendly solutions without compromising performance. The financial benefits are equally compelling, with the Dry Chiller Module enabling faster testing times and swift integration with existing equipment, resulting in reduced costs and a quicker return on investment.

With an increasing trend toward high-value biologics, the requirements for reliable closure systems have become even more critical. An increasing number of live viral vaccines, gene therapies, or products that contain active cells are being developed and coming onto the market. Most of them require cold storage conditions to maintain stability and activity. This forces the manufacturer to prove that the container closure system maintains integrity at deep cold storage, down to -80 °C and below. This is the purpose the Dry Chiller Module is designed for.

Source:

https://www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/global/en

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH. (2024, June 11). Pfeiffer Vacuum Introduces Dry Chiller Module for Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT) at Low Temperatures. AZoM. Retrieved on June 11, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63167.

  • MLA

    Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH. "Pfeiffer Vacuum Introduces Dry Chiller Module for Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT) at Low Temperatures". AZoM. 11 June 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63167>.

  • Chicago

    Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH. "Pfeiffer Vacuum Introduces Dry Chiller Module for Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT) at Low Temperatures". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63167. (accessed June 11, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH. 2024. Pfeiffer Vacuum Introduces Dry Chiller Module for Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT) at Low Temperatures. AZoM, viewed 11 June 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63167.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback