Pfeiffer Vacuum Introduces New HiQuad® Neo Mass Spectrometer

With its new HiQuad Neo mass spectrometer, Pfeiffer Vacuum combines powerful performance with flexibility and user-friendly operation. This mass spectrometer achieves an exceptionally high measuring speed of up to 125 μs/u. It is distinguished by its outstanding sensitivity and wide dynamic range.

HiQuad® Neo from Pfeiffer Vacuum. Image Credit: Pfeiffer Vacuum

Depending on the application, mass ranges, rod diameters, ion sources, detectors, interfaces, and cable lengths are available for selection. Its properties predestine the HiQuad Neo, particularly for research and development applications, and make it ideal for integrating into analytical systems and for cleanliness verification for EUV-lithography.

Previous-generation devices can be upgraded to match the latest HiQuad Neo technology. Existing components, such as the analyzer, can also be reused, minimizing expense and waste.

The mass spectrometer is easy to operate with the PV MassSpec software. This provides a clear, user-friendly platform for recording and presenting measured data as well as parameter settings. The integrated sequencer enables easy automated programming of entire measuring procedures. One-click is all you need to perform leak detection and vacuum diagnosis. The software also permits automated calibration and tuning. Defining measurement recipes is easy, and linking the mass spectrometer data to external signals is possible. Alternatively, direct communication via the ethernet interface (via OPC-UA) is possible. These features provide an efficient, user-friendly solution for a wide range of applications.