AAEON’s BOXER-8658AI is an In-Vehicle Powerhouse with 8 PoE LAN

AAEON today announced a new addition to its extensive range of embedded AI systems based on the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX, the BOXER-8658AI. Designed for the in-vehicle market, the BOXER-8658AI stands out with eight PoE LAN ports (802.3 af/at), as well as GNSS, a 9-axis sensor, E-Mark certification, and 9 V to 36 V input with accessory ignition delay on/off.

Image Credit: AAEON

Key Specification

E-Mark certified

PoE LAN x 8, GbE LAN x 2

Acc ignition delay on/off

GNSS and 9-axis sensor support

MIL-STD-810G shock and vibration resistance

NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX

The BOXER-8658AI is designed for easy deployment and durability in rugged environments, meeting MIL-STD-810G standards for shock and vibration resistance, along with a wide temperature range of -15 °C to 60 °C. The system measures 8.27’’ x 6.46’’ x 2.99’’ (9.69’’ x 6.46’’ x 3.27’’ with brackets) and can be easily installed via wall mount. With its extensive PoE port selection, it does not require an additional power supply for mobile deployment.

Facilitating communication with various vehicle systems, sensors, and equipment, the BOXER-8658AI’s I/O offers four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, along with both DB-9 and DB-15 ports for CANBus and RS-232/422/485, respectively. The system’s DB-15 port also supports an 8-bit DIO, while GPS and 9-axis sensor board support are available via an optional UART/I2C connector.

In addition to its wide range of interfaces for wired peripheral connectivity, the BOXER-8658AI hosts seven antenna openings to support Wi-Fi and LTE communication, accessible through the PC’s M.2 2230 E-Key and M.2 3052 B-Key slots, respectively. Additional expansion options include an M.2 2280 M-Key for NVMe, a SATA drive bay, and two SIM card slots.

AAEON notes that for in-vehicle or Industrial Network Video Recorder (NVR) applications, the BOXER-8658AI can leverage the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX’s 100 TOPS of performance and 1024-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU to conduct intricate AI inferencing tasks using the vast quantities of data the PC acquires from connected peripherals.

The BOXER-8658AI is now available for pre-order on the eShop in SKUs featuring both 8 GB and 16 GB NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX modules, along with LPDDR5 system memory of the same capacity.