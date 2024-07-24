Posted in | News | Electronics

Meet AAEON’s New Dynamic All-in-One Panel PCs Featuring both Intel and Rockchip Platforms

Leading industrial PC provider AAEON has announced the release of two new All-in-One Panel PCs, the ACP-1075 and ACP-1078. Both new releases feature 7” WSVGA projected capacitive touch screens and compact, fanless chassis designs. Their distinct attributes indicate that AAEON has tailored them for specific markets.

Image Credit: AAEON

The ACP-1078 is certainly the more versatile and rugged of AAEON’s new offerings, boasting an IP65-compliant aluminum front bezel, broad 12V to 24V power input tolerance, and both VESA and panel mounting options. As such, AAEON has earmarked the product for deployment in industrial settings, with data collection and monitoring in manufacturing and inventory management in logistics being key target uses.

The ACP-1078 is powered by the Rockchip™ RK3568 Quad-Core Arm® Cortex®-A55 processor and can support both Android™ 12 and Debian operating systems. Compared to previous generations of AAEON Panel PCs, the ACP-1078 stands out with up to 4GB of LPDDR4 system memory and a much denser range of interfaces. Among these are dual RJ-45 ports for Gigabit Ethernet, two COM ports (RS-232/422/485 x 1, RS-232 x 1), and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, with one USB Type-C OTG for system recovery.

With AAEON marketing the solution for industrial environments, the inclusion of both HDMI display and audio output makes it well-suited for deployment in human-machine interface (HMI) applications. For expansion, the system offers a full-size mini-PCIe slot for either PCIe Gen 3 or SATA, along with a micro SD card to complement 16GB of onboard eMMC system storage.

AAEON’s second Panel PC offering, the ACP-1075, is aimed at customers who need a cost-effective, compact open-frame solution that can be easily installed in applications like smart kiosks. It comes with either the Intel® Pentium® Processor N4200 or an Intel® Celeron® Processor N3350, and runs on a 64-bit Windows OS. The ACP-1075 is designed to be efficient in deployment and operation.

Despite its compact 7.18” x 4.73” x 2.09” size, the ACP-1075 offers strong storage and expansion options. It comes with 64GB of onboard eMMC, along with both M.2 2280 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key slots, providing support for SSDs and Wi-Fi modules for multimedia content and wireless connectivity. These features are useful for remote updates and monitoring.

Onboard interfaces include three USB ports (two USB 3.2 Gen 1 and one USB 2.0), one RJ-45 port for Gigabit Ethernet, and two DB-9 ports offering RS-232 for cost-effective, reliable, and straightforward serial communication. Crucially, there is also an HDMI display port to complement the system’s multi-touch touchscreen.

Source:

AAEON

