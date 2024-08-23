AAEON Expands Its Fanless Embedded Box PC Range with Dynamic Duo

AAEON, a leading provider of industrial PC solutions, has introduced two new models to its comprehensive Fanless Embedded Box PC portfolio: the BOXER-6645U-RPL and the BOXER-6406U-ADN. The concurrent launch of these two products underscores AAEON's dedication to delivering high-quality industrial computing systems that cater to diverse application requirements, while leveraging the full spectrum of Intel® processing technology.

Image Credit: AAEON

The BOXER-6645U-RPL is a high-performance embedded PC with cross-generation CPU compatibility, as indicated by its support for 12th, 13th, and 14th Generation Intel® Core™ socket-type processors, up to 65 W. Consequently, AAEON anticipates that the BOXER-6645U-RPL will serve as an optimal solution for customers seeking robust and easily deployable hardware capable of managing highly demanding workloads.

The system is mechanically resilient, featuring IEC 60068-2-64 anti-vibration and IEC60068-2-27 anti-shock tolerance. It operates within a temperature range of -25 °C to 70 °C when deployed with CPUs up to 35 W, and -25 °C to 55 °C for SKUs with CPUs up to 65 W. Additionally, the BOXER-6645U-RPL is equipped with a power input range of 10 V to 35 V, which includes power protection mechanisms, rendering it suitable for deployment in environments characterized by unstable power sources.

The design of the BOXER-6645U-RPL places a significant emphasis on user-friendliness, featuring a wall mounting option and positioning all interfaces, with the exception of the power supply port, on the front side of its chassis. These interfaces include dual RJ-45 ports for both GbE and 2.5 GbE, dual DB-9 ports for RS-232/422/485 signals, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and two HDMI outputs.

64 GB of DDR5 system memory support is available via two SODIMM slots, while the PC is also equipped with two 2.5” drive bays, a full-size mini PCIe slot, and one M.2 2280 M-Key for SATA, mSATA, and NVMe storage, respectively.

The BOXER-6645U-RPL is designed for high-end, demanding industrial applications, while AAEON’s BOXER-6406U-ADN offers a more balanced solution by providing a low-power, compact platform suitable for efficient industrial computing. The BOXER-6406U-ADN is available in SKUs powered by the Intel Atom® x7211E, Intel® Processor N50, or Intel® Processor N200, all at 6 W, thereby ensuring a smaller operational footprint.

AAEON has developed the BOXER-6406U-ADN to provide users with a compact solution suitable for deployment in constrained environments, as evidenced by the device's modest 164 mm x 104.5 mm x 47 mm dimensions. Despite its size, the machine does not compromise on interface or expansion capabilities. It features two RJ-45 ports that support 2.5 GbE LAN, two DB-9 ports for RS-232/422/485 communication, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two HDMI outputs, and an 8-Channel Digital I/O accessible via a DB-15 port. For expansion purposes, users can utilize a variety of options, including M.2 M and E-Key slots, a full-size mini card slot, a SIM slot, and SATA storage.

Both the BOXER-6645U-RPL & BOXER-6406U-ADN are now available for pre-order on the eShop, while detailed specifications for both can be found on their respective product pages on the AAEON website.