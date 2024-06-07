Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

CliPHvent Vent Valves from Parker Prädifa Increase Battery Safety of Electric Vehicles

The Prädifa Technology Division of Parker Hannifin, the worldwide leader in the field of motion and control technology, has introduced CliPHvent, a new generation of vent valves for EV battery housings. In the event of pressure differences between the interior of a housing and the environment, as well as when sudden overpressure occurs inside a housing, CliPHvent ensures controlled pressure compensation or fast venting. This is particularly important in case of a thermal event in the traction batteries of electric vehicles.

CliPHvent Vent Valves from Parker Prädifa Increase Battery Safety of Electric Vehicles

Image Credit: Parker Hannifin

Protection Against Sudden Pressure Increase Caused by Overheating

Related Stories

A “thermal event” or “thermal runaway” describes the sudden and rapid heating of a single or several battery cells due to a defect such as mechanical damage, an electrical short circuit, or overload. Especially in the powerful batteries supplying the propulsion energy in electric vehicles, thermal runaway causes huge amounts of gas to form inside the housing, which leads to an uncontrolled and rapid rise in pressure and may have serious consequences up to and including the complete destruction of the traction battery and even the whole vehicle. CliPHvent vent valves from Parker Prädifa have been specifically developed to prevent that.

By enabling fast venting via the integrated seal, they protect the battery housing, resulting in higher safety for the traction battery. In the case of thermal runaway in a single battery cell, a domino effect, i.e., the spreading to adjacent cells followed by rapid propagation across the entire traction battery and its complete destruction, can be prevented.

Compensation of Minor Pressure Differences, Protection Against Ambient Influences, Easy Installation

Minor pressure differences between the interior of the housing and the environment due to air pressure or temperature changes are compensated via a membrane. In addition, Parker aspire® membranes are water- and oil-repellent. As a result, CliPHvent vent valves provide reliable protection against ingress of external liquids and dirt.

The special, compact design of CliPHvent vent valves enables easy snap installation without the use of tools, on the battery housing or inside a bore. 

Source:

https://www.parker.com/in/en/home.html

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Parker Hannifin GmbH. (2024, June 07). CliPHvent Vent Valves from Parker Prädifa Increase Battery Safety of Electric Vehicles. AZoM. Retrieved on June 07, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63146.

  • MLA

    Parker Hannifin GmbH. "CliPHvent Vent Valves from Parker Prädifa Increase Battery Safety of Electric Vehicles". AZoM. 07 June 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63146>.

  • Chicago

    Parker Hannifin GmbH. "CliPHvent Vent Valves from Parker Prädifa Increase Battery Safety of Electric Vehicles". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63146. (accessed June 07, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Parker Hannifin GmbH. 2024. CliPHvent Vent Valves from Parker Prädifa Increase Battery Safety of Electric Vehicles. AZoM, viewed 07 June 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63146.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback