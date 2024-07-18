Posted in | News | Materials Research | New Product

AAEON Unveils New RISC Computing Line Powered by Texas Instruments

AAEON, a leading provider of compact embedded solutions, has announced two new additions to its RISC computing line: the PICO-AM62, a single board built on the PICO-ITX form factor, and the SRG-AM62, its RISC Gateway system counterpart.

Both the PICO-AM62 and SRG-AM62 represent a new approach from AAEON’s RISC Computing Division, powered by Texas Instruments™ AM62x Sitara™ Processors. These processors consist of a quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 CPU, single-core Arm® Cortex®-M4F MCU, and integrated GPU support.

The new product line stands out for its cost-efficiency and reliability. Both the PICO-AM62 single-board and the compact SRG-AM62 Gateway System are available in SKUs with a wide temperature tolerance of -40°C to 85°C and a power input range of 9V to 36V. The products are based on Texas Instruments™ processors, which are highly scalable and have a 20-year lifespan. This influenced AAEON’s vendor choice and should attract customers looking for cost-effective, durable IoT solutions. The environmental ruggedness of both the PICO-AM62 and SRG-AM62 makes them well-suited for deployment in challenging environments, such as in-vehicle digital clusters or industrial applications.

At both board and system levels, the platform offers dual LAN ports, camera, and sensor support. These features, combined with their compact dimensions, make them strong candidates for applications such as building access monitoring. Additionally, both products host an HDMI 1.4b interface. The PICO-AM62, in particular, includes an LVDS connector for display output, which is well-suited for human-machine-interface (HMI) use.           

Wireless communication, such as Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE, is also available via full and half-size mini cards. Both products also feature a multipurpose I/O connector for industrial control functions such as RS-232/422/485, CANBus, UART, GPIO, and I2C. Leveraging this versatility, it is easy to see how the products could serve as a flexible foundation for low-cost industrial automation devices. AAEON notes that the PICO-AM62 hosts additional serial configuration options. Combining its multipurpose I/O connector with two pin headers, users can pair two RS-232/422/485 interfaces with two CAN-FD, four full RS-232/422/485 by BOM, all the way to four RS-485 alongside dual UART.

AAEON

