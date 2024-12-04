Posted in | News | Sustainable Technologies

Liquifying Hydrogel Protects Shipwrecked Wood Without Damage

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerDec 4 2024

A recent study published in ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering reports the development of an innovative hydrogel designed to rapidly neutralize harmful acids and stabilize waterlogged wood from an 800-year-old shipwreck. This advancement represents a significant contribution to the preservation of fragile marine artifacts.

Researchers have developed a hydrogel that melts into and preserves ancient waterlogged wooden artifacts. Without the gel, the artifacts need to be dried, and that risks damaging the relics. Image Credit: Adapted from ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering

Related Stories

Shipwrecks like the SS Endurance and RMS Titanic offer valuable insights into the past but deteriorate quickly. Conservators typically dry marine wooden artifacts to preserve them, though this process can cause damage.

Waterlogged wood from shipwrecks is often saturated with seawater, promoting the growth of fungi and bacteria that produce acid. To mitigate this, conservators commonly use freeze-drying or replace water in the wood with pressurized carbon dioxide or viscous polymers to reduce microbial activity and acid damage. However, these methods are time-intensive and can leave artifacts brittle or warped.

An emerging approach involves applying a gel to wet wooden artifacts. This gel infuses the wood with antimicrobial and acid-neutralizing compounds. To improve this technique, Xiaohang Sun and Qiang Chen developed a hydrogel that gradually releases these compounds throughout the wood while minimizing surface damage.

The researchers combined two polymers with silver nitrate to create antimicrobial nanoparticles that bind the polymers into a gel and potassium bicarbonate, an acid-neutralizing agent.

They produced hydrogels with varying stability by adjusting the amount of silver nitrate. Gels with higher silver content remained solid for three to five days, while those with lower silver content liquefied over the same period.

As a proof of concept, the team applied hydrogels with different silver concentrations to 800-year-old wood from the Nanhai One shipwreck, discovered off the southern coast of China. After 10 days, all gels neutralized acid up to 1 cm deep. However, the liquefying gels with lower silver content acted faster, completing the process within one day. These gels also preserved the wood’s cellular structure better and reduced brittleness compared to solid gels.

The researchers suggest that their hydrogel could preserve and strengthen shipwreck wood without causing additional damage, facilitating the study and preservation of historical artifacts.

The study was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the Guangdong Basic and Applied Basic Research Foundation.

Journal Reference:

Chen, J., et al. (2024) Alginate–Nanosilver Hydrogels: A Self-Dissolving System for Comprehensive Preservation of Waterlogged Wooden Artifacts. ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering. doi.org/10.1021/acssuschemeng.4c06707.

Source:

American Chemical Society

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback