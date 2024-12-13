Posted in | News | Energy

Surface Reconstruction of Wide-Bandgap Perovskites for Efficient Solar Cells

A recent article in Nature Communications introduced a surface reconstruction method for wide-bandgap (WBG) perovskites aimed at enhancing charge collection and reducing ion migration. The approach involves nano-polishing the defect-rich crystal surface of the perovskites and then passivating the newly exposed surface with high crystallinity to improve its performance.

illustration of a modern perovskite high performance solar cell module for high efficient photon recycling - 3d rendering

Image Credit: Audio und werbung/Shutterstock.com

Background

Single-junction perovskite solar cells (PSCs) are a promising candidate for future photovoltaic (PV) technology due to their high power conversion efficiency (PCE). In addition, perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells are being explored as a way to enhance the efficiency of existing silicon-based solar cells.

For the optimal performance of these tandem devices, stable and efficient wide-bandgap (WBG) perovskites are crucial. WBG perovskites are generally made from mixed Br-I halides, but the resulting crystal surfaces are often defect-rich. These defects, including component vacancies and disordered packing, can significantly limit the efficiency of WBG-PSCs, with the current maximum efficiency capped at 22.95 %.

Recent research has focused on methods to remove or passivate these crystal surface defects. Techniques such as passivation with WBG materials, two-dimensional perovskites, ultrathin insulating materials, and Lewis acid/base passivators have been explored. However, these approaches are often specific to particular types of perovskites and are not universally applicable.

Methods

To prepare the PSCs, two perovskite precursor solutions were used: 1.67-eV (Cs0.05FA0.80MA0.15Pb(I0.75Br0.25)3) and 1.53-eV (Cs0.05FA0.9MA0.05PbI3 + 5 % MAPbCl3). The PSCs were fabricated on glass/indium tin oxide (ITO) substrates coated with NiOx nanoparticles and 4-(3,6-dimethyl-9H-carbazol-9-yl)butyl]phosphonic acid (NiOx/Me-4PACz) as the hole transport layer (HTL).

Related Stories

For nano-polishing, Al2O3 nanoparticles were thermally evaporated on the glass side of the sample. This was followed by surface reconstruction of the WBG-PSCs using functional layers such as C60, bathocuproine (BCP), and Ag.

The resulting WBG-PSCs were combined with a hybrid back-contact (hybrid-BC) silicon solar cell to create four-terminal (4T) perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells. In addition, the WBG perovskite top cell was modified from opaque to semi-transparent (ST-PSC) by replacing BCP and Ag with SnO2 and indium zinc oxide (IZO) transparent layers.

The complete devices were characterized using techniques such as time-of-flight secondary ion mass spectrometry (ToF-SIMS), photoluminescence (PL) spectroscopy, ultraviolet photoelectron spectroscopy (UPS), and Kelvin probe force microscopy (KPFM). Current density-voltage (J-V) measurements were also recorded using a digital source meter.

Additionally, the external quantum efficiencies (EQE) and operational stability of the devices were assessed, with performance certification carried out by the Shanghai Institute of Microsystems and Information Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Results and Discussion

After nano-polishing, significant changes were observed in the perovskite films. Microscopic analysis revealed that nano-polishing effectively removed defect-rich regions, exposing a highly crystalline surface. This process also suppressed ion migration and inhomogeneity in the crystallinity of the perovskite, addressing key challenges in device performance.

X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy measurements showed a notable reduction in Pb0 defects on the perovskite film after nano-polishing. X-ray diffraction analysis revealed that the intensity of the (001) crystal plane was enhanced, suggesting that the nano-polishing method successfully removed regions of inadequate crystallization.

The nano-polished perovskite films exhibited a significant increase in PL intensity, with a minor blue shift in the PL peak. Additionally, time-resolved PL measurements demonstrated a noticeable improvement in charge carrier lifetime, indicating reduced non-radiative recombination in the nano-polished films.

The performance of the nano-polished PSCs was significantly improved, with higher PCE, open-circuit voltage (VOC), and fill factor (FF) compared to untreated devices. The reduction in hysteresis was also noted, which was attributed to the ultra-smooth surface morphology, improved energy level matching with C60, and the removal of inadequate crystallization regions. The EQE of the nano-polished devices was consistent with the integrated current density derived from the J-V measurements.

The effectiveness of the nano-polishing method was further demonstrated with 1.53-eV perovskite-based PSCs, which also showed an improvement in PCE, VOC, and FF. The nano-polishing process was applied to large-area (1 cm2) devices, with the efficiency loss after scaling down reduced from 1.12 % in the control device to 0.39 % in the nano-polished device. This improvement was attributed to the enhanced uniformity of the perovskite film following nano-polishing.

Conclusion

The researchers successfully applied surface reconstruction to perovskite films through nano-polishing, resulting in ultra-smooth surfaces. This method effectively removed defect-rich regions caused by inadequate crystallization, which helped reduce ion migration and release residual stress in the perovskite films.

For the 1.67-eV opaque WBG-PSCs, the VOC and FF showed significant improvement, achieving a certified efficiency of 23.67 %. The corresponding semi-transparent PSCs (ST-PSCs) achieved certified efficiencies of 21.7 % and 20.39 % for aperture areas of 0.12 and 1.0 cm2, respectively.

Additionally, the nano-polished device retained 80 % of its initial efficiency after operation at the maximum power under 1-sun illumination for 1505 hours, exhibiting enhanced operational stability. This surface modification technique can significantly improve the performance of WBG-PSCs.

Journal Reference

Fang, Z., et al. (2024). Surface reconstruction of wide-bandgap perovskites enables efficient perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells. Nature Communications15(1). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-54925-4, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-54925-4

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2024, December 13). Surface Reconstruction of Wide-Bandgap Perovskites for Efficient Solar Cells. AZoM. Retrieved on December 13, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64044.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Surface Reconstruction of Wide-Bandgap Perovskites for Efficient Solar Cells". AZoM. 13 December 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64044>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Surface Reconstruction of Wide-Bandgap Perovskites for Efficient Solar Cells". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64044. (accessed December 13, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2024. Surface Reconstruction of Wide-Bandgap Perovskites for Efficient Solar Cells. AZoM, viewed 13 December 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64044.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback