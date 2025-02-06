Posted in | News | Coatings and Thin Films | Materials Analysis | Events

Particle Size and Stability in Paints, Pigments, and Coatings

Bettersize Instruments LtdFeb 6 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025  |  10:00 - 11:00  EST

In the world of paints, coatings and inks, pigments play a crucial role in determining the final product's color, performance, and durability. However, selecting and optimizing the right pigment is a complex task that requires careful consideration of factors such as particle size, shape, zeta potential, and stability.  This webinar will explore the science of particle analysis, providing practical insights and the tools you need to tackle industry challenges and unlock the full potential for innovation in your products and processes.

Key Takeaways

  • Particle Size & Shape: Understand how particle size and shape influence the dispersion, hiding power, optical properties, and overall performance of pigments in paints, coatings, and inks.
  • Zeta Potential & Stability: Learn how controlling particle stability can prevent issues such as settling, agglomeration, and flocculation. Gain knowledge of stability analysis techniques to ensure consistent, reliable formulations.
  • Challenges: Explore common challenges faced during formulation, processing, and quality control, and how to overcome them effectively.
  • Practical Techniques: Discover cutting-edge techniques like Laser Diffraction, Dynamic Image Analysis, Electrophoretic Light Scattering, and Static Multiple Light Scattering to optimize product quality and consistency.
  • Case Studies: How particle analysis tools enhance product quality and equip you to lead the charge.

Who Should Attend? 

This webinar is ideal for professionals in the paint, pigments, coatings, and ink industries, including formulators, R&D scientists, production managers, and quality control specialists. Whether you are developing new formulations, improving existing products, or optimizing your production process, this session will provide valuable insights into particle analysis and its role in transforming your products.

Bettersize Instruments Ltd

 

