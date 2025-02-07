Revolutionizing Mineral Analysis: The Launch of AZtecGeo

AZtecGeo is a geoscience-dedicated user profile for particle analysis software AZtecFeature, designed to guide the automated quantification of mineral morphology and composition across large samples. By offering a streamlined approach to mineral assessment, AZtecGeo empowers geoscientists with cutting-edge tools for high-quality compositional and textural analysis.

Optimized for Efficiency and Accuracy

Optimizing automated Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy (EDS) analysis and creating robust mineral classification schemes can be time-consuming. AZtecGeo alleviates these challenges by offering a pre-configured workflow tailored for geological materials. It enables rapid, reliable, and automated mineral analysis, ensuring geoscientists obtain high-quality data with minimal effort.

Key Features & Benefits

AZtecGeo makes AZtecFeature even more accessible and powerful, thanks to:

Built-in Mineral Classification Scheme – A holistic classification framework encompassing more than 200 rock-forming minerals, including silicates, oxides, sulphides, sulphates, carbonates, and phosphates.

– A holistic classification framework encompassing more than 200 rock-forming minerals, including silicates, oxides, sulphides, sulphates, carbonates, and phosphates. Tailored Acquisition Settings – Optimized image dwell time, resolution, EDS process time, and counting statistics for precise geological material analysis.

– Optimized image dwell time, resolution, EDS process time, and counting statistics for precise geological material analysis. Step Notes for High-Quality Data Collection – Built-in guidance and help functions specifically designed for geological workflows.

– Built-in guidance and help functions specifically designed for geological workflows. Comprehensive Data Processing – Seamless translation of elemental weight percentages into useful mineral groups (e.g., olivine) and subgroups (e.g., fayalite), removing the need for user-generated classification schemes.

Transforming Mineral Analysis

With AZtecGeo, geoscientists can rapidly characterize a diverse range of geological materials, reducing the need for in-depth preparative mineralogy knowledge. The automated mineral classification process delivers instant data on modal mineralogy, mineral mapping, classification, and composition.

Thanks to AZtec’s Tru-Q® and Tru-Q IQ algorithms, AZtecGeo ensures accurate spectrum processing and elemental identification, making mineral classification more efficient than ever.

A Game-Changer for Geological Research

By integrating seamlessly with AZtecFeature, AZtecGeo transforms automated mineralogy, making high-quality geological analysis more accessible, accurate, and time-efficient. Whether assessing crushed rock samples or conducting large-area mineralogical studies, AZtecGeo empowers geoscientists with the tools needed to push the boundaries of research and exploration.