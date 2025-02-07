Posted in | News | Minerals | Software

Revolutionizing Mineral Analysis: The Launch of AZtecGeo

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

AZtecGeo is a geoscience-dedicated user profile for particle analysis software AZtecFeature, designed to guide the automated quantification of mineral morphology and composition across large samples. By offering a streamlined approach to mineral assessment, AZtecGeo empowers geoscientists with cutting-edge tools for high-quality compositional and textural analysis.

Optimized for Efficiency and Accuracy

Optimizing automated Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy (EDS) analysis and creating robust mineral classification schemes can be time-consuming. AZtecGeo alleviates these challenges by offering a pre-configured workflow tailored for geological materials. It enables rapid, reliable, and automated mineral analysis, ensuring geoscientists obtain high-quality data with minimal effort.

Key Features & Benefits

AZtecGeo makes AZtecFeature even more accessible and powerful, thanks to:

  • Built-in Mineral Classification Scheme – A holistic classification framework encompassing more than 200 rock-forming minerals, including silicates, oxides, sulphides, sulphates, carbonates, and phosphates.
  • Tailored Acquisition Settings – Optimized image dwell time, resolution, EDS process time, and counting statistics for precise geological material analysis.
  • Step Notes for High-Quality Data Collection – Built-in guidance and help functions specifically designed for geological workflows.
  • Comprehensive Data Processing – Seamless translation of elemental weight percentages into useful mineral groups (e.g., olivine) and subgroups (e.g., fayalite), removing the need for user-generated classification schemes.

Transforming Mineral Analysis

With AZtecGeo, geoscientists can rapidly characterize a diverse range of geological materials, reducing the need for in-depth preparative mineralogy knowledge. The automated mineral classification process delivers instant data on modal mineralogy, mineral mapping, classification, and composition.

Thanks to AZtec’s Tru-Q® and Tru-Q IQ algorithms, AZtecGeo ensures accurate spectrum processing and elemental identification, making mineral classification more efficient than ever.

A Game-Changer for Geological Research

By integrating seamlessly with AZtecFeature, AZtecGeo transforms automated mineralogy, making high-quality geological analysis more accessible, accurate, and time-efficient. Whether assessing crushed rock samples or conducting large-area mineralogical studies, AZtecGeo empowers geoscientists with the tools needed to push the boundaries of research and exploration.

Source:

Oxford Instruments NanoAnalysis

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Oxford Instruments NanoAnalysis. (2025, February 07). Revolutionizing Mineral Analysis: The Launch of AZtecGeo. AZoM. Retrieved on February 07, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64208.

  • MLA

    Oxford Instruments NanoAnalysis. "Revolutionizing Mineral Analysis: The Launch of AZtecGeo". AZoM. 07 February 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64208>.

  • Chicago

    Oxford Instruments NanoAnalysis. "Revolutionizing Mineral Analysis: The Launch of AZtecGeo". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64208. (accessed February 07, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Oxford Instruments NanoAnalysis. 2025. Revolutionizing Mineral Analysis: The Launch of AZtecGeo. AZoM, viewed 07 February 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64208.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Oxford Instruments NanoAnalysis

See all content from Oxford Instruments NanoAnalysis

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback