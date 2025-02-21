Viridien and Matnex Partner to Accelerate AI-Powered Materials Discovery

Viridien, an advanced technology and digital company, and Materials Nexus Ltd., a leader in AI-driven materials discovery, are partnering to rapidly scale Matnex’s computational capacity for the discovery and production of groundbreaking materials.

Matnex’s AI platform searches for new elemental compositions that solve critical material challenges. Pictured: a Matnex material being synthesized, taking computational discovery to reality. Image Credit: Image courtesy of Matnex

The partnership between Viridien and Matnex reflects a shared goal to accelerate innovation and reduce the environmental impact of technologies critical to the net-zero transition in areas such as energy generation, energy storage, transport and sustainable computing.

This expansion of computational resources, powered by Viridien’s Outcome-as-a-Service model, represents a paradigm shift in materials discovery. By leveraging AI/HPC and optimization expertise, Viridien will industrialize Matnex’s innovation pipeline. This partnership is set to deliver the highest throughput of new material discoveries globally, unlocking unprecedented commercial opportunities and industry-wide transformation.

Dr. Jonathan Bean, CEO of Matnex, said: “This project marks a major leap forward in materials science. By harnessing AI at this scale, we can tackle complex challenges that have previously been beyond reach. This partnership with Viridien provides us with computational power that is not only unrivalled but transformative for the field of materials discovery.”

Chris Page, EVP, New Business Development, Viridien, said: “This agreement is another exciting example of how Viridien’s HPC & Cloud Solutions teams are collaborating with high HPC baseload scientific companies to achieve faster, more accurate results with lower and more predictable R&D and operating costs enabling them to accelerate scientific discoveries and push innovative products to the market more quickly and economically. We are particularly delighted to be supporting Matnex’s research into next-generation materials for the HPC industry. This fits well with our corporate commitment to help catalyze technology innovations for a more sustainable future for society.”