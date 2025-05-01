Innovative Solutions for Battery Production

Dr. Hönle AG will present its wide range of modern UV curing devices at the Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart from June 3 to 5, 2025.

The welding points of a cell contacting system are covered with blue adhesive to protect against vibrations and corrosion. Image Credit: Panacol/Hönle

Featured for discussion will be the curing of UV adhesives used in the production of cell contact systems. In this process, individual battery cells are combined into modules, interconnected via cell connectors, and finally combined into an overall storage system. Hönle is presenting the LED Powerline 820 AC IC system, which offers high-intensity irradiation and enables precise curing in seconds. The LED Powerline systems are modularly adaptable, and can be matched to the specific curing requirements of each selected adhesive.

An additional featured application involves the curing (or drying) of insulating UV coatings for battery cell housings. Similar to paint, these mostly blue colored coatings are sprayed onto the housings to provide insulation and corrosion protection between the cells. The LED SPOT 100 IC system from Hönle optimizes curing times to provide faster throughput and improved efficiency. This high-intensity LED flood system delivers reliable performance with the highest standard of quality.

"With our innovative UV technologies, both from the Adhesive Systems business unit and the Curing business unit, we offer customized solutions for battery production. We look forward to presenting our latest developments at the Battery Show Europe in Hall 7, Stand B 61 and discussing the future of battery technology with our partners," says Florian Diermeier, Director Sales UV Equipment at Dr. Hönle AG, Business Units Adhesive Systems.