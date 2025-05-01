Posted in | News | Energy | New Product

Innovative Solutions for Battery Production

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
PanacolMay 1 2025

Dr. Hönle AG will present its wide range of modern UV curing devices at the Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart from June 3 to 5, 2025.

The welding points of a cell contacting system are covered with blue adhesive to protect against vibrations and corrosion. Image Credit: Panacol/Hönle

Related Stories

Featured for discussion will be the curing of UV adhesives used in the production of cell contact systems. In this process, individual battery cells are combined into modules, interconnected via cell connectors, and finally combined into an overall storage system. Hönle is presenting the LED Powerline 820 AC IC system, which offers high-intensity irradiation and enables precise curing in seconds. The LED Powerline systems are modularly adaptable, and can be matched to the specific curing requirements of each selected adhesive.

An additional featured application involves the curing (or drying) of insulating UV coatings for battery cell housings. Similar to paint, these mostly blue colored coatings are sprayed onto the housings to provide insulation and corrosion protection between the cells. The LED SPOT 100 IC system from Hönle optimizes curing times to provide faster throughput and improved efficiency. This high-intensity LED flood system delivers reliable performance with the highest standard of quality.

"With our innovative UV technologies, both from the Adhesive Systems business unit and the Curing business unit, we offer customized solutions for battery production. We look forward to presenting our latest developments at the Battery Show Europe in Hall 7, Stand B 61 and discussing the future of battery technology with our partners," says Florian Diermeier, Director Sales UV Equipment at Dr. Hönle AG, Business Units Adhesive Systems.

Source:

Panacol

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback