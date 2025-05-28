Mapping Competition in Next-Gen EV Battery Technologies

A research team from the Universities of Münster (Germany), Cambridge (UK), and the Fraunhofer Research Institution for Battery Cell Production (Fraunhofer FFB) in Münster has analyzed global competition in next-generation battery technologies. Their study, published in Energy & Environmental Science, compares patent activity and innovation strategies across key regions, with a focus on electric vehicle (EV) battery technologies.

Next-generation batteries are a crucial factor in the global shift toward cleaner energy and mobility systems.

The study assessed the technology priorities and innovation approaches of China, Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the United States. It looked at emerging battery solutions suited for both high-energy and low-cost applications. The findings suggest that Europe and the US risk falling behind in the global race to lead in future battery development.

The researchers identified a growing divide between Western and Asian countries. While the West—primarily Europe and the US—continues to focus on improving existing lithium-ion battery technologies, Asian countries are more actively pursuing next-generation alternatives. Each region is following a distinct strategy.

Japan and South Korea are investing in high-energy battery innovations, while China is targeting both high-performance and low-cost battery solutions. In contrast, Europe and the US are largely maintaining their focus within the traditional lithium-ion battery value chain.

The team warns that this innovation gap could widen over time, potentially threatening the technological autonomy and competitiveness of Europe and the US in both advanced and affordable battery markets.

Europe and the United States need to urgently increase their investments in future battery value chains and promote the transfer of knowledge and technology with leading battery developers and manufacturers from Asia. Stephan von Delft, Professor, Business Chemistry, University of Münster

The number and quality of patents offer insight into a country's innovation performance, while innovation strategies often reflect national priorities shaped by government policies and funding programs.

Together, they offer a suitable means for assessing geostrategic competition and the positioning of individual countries in future battery technologies. André Hemmelder, Study First Author and Doctoral Student, University of Münster

