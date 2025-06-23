Posted in | News | Chemistry

Supercomputer Simulations Reveal How Water Speeds Up Surface Chemical Reactions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Oak Ridge National LaboratoryJun 23 2025

Using the now-decommissioned Summit supercomputer, researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory ran the largest and most accurate molecular dynamics simulations yet of the interface between water and air during a chemical reaction. The simulations have uncovered how water controls such chemical reactions by dynamically coupling with the molecules involved in the process. 

This new understanding of water's role could help researchers develop methods to accelerate chemical reactions at the interface, potentially increasing their efficiency and productivity for industrial processes. Specifically, the team from ORNL's Chemical Sciences Division investigated a bimolecular nucleophilic substitution reaction, known as SN2. SN2 is one of the most common mechanisms in chemical, physical, biological and atmospheric chemistry. For example, SN2 reactions are vital in drug synthesis and were once used in the production of ibuprofen. 

"This is the first paper that answers the question – 'What is the dynamic role of the air-water interface in modulating the reaction rate of chemical reactions-'" said Vyacheslav Bryantsev, leader of ORNL's Chemical Separations group and co-author of the study, which was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. "We confirm in this study that the overall reaction rate at the air-water interface becomes faster compared to the reaction rate in the main environment of water alone."

The team's simulations indicate that chemical reactions involving water and air could be sped up by drawing the interacting molecules out of the water's bulk environment (meaning, deep into the water, away from the interface) and closer to its surface, where air and water interact. This results in a reduction of water's dynamic coupling with those molecules, allowing the chemical reaction to proceed with less interference.

It is expected that water should influence the reactions rate since it mediates the reaction-however, to what extent and how water controls the reaction were unknown. 

Related Stories

"We found that the more the water molecules couple, the more they hinder the reactions. If we can reduce that dynamic coupling, we'll have a faster reaction rate," said Santanu Roy, a scientist in ORNL's Carbon and Composites group and co-author of the study. "Our study suggests that if we can control that coupling by changing the environment at the interface – how water affects the reactions – then we should be able to control the reaction rate."

Using the open-source CP2K code, the ORNL team modeled the reaction trajectories of the molecules on the Summit supercomputer. They then conducted a kinetic analysis of these paths to form an energy profile of the process.

"Our theories would not have been possible to validate or investigate if we didn't have leadership computing power," Roy said. "We needed to run thousands of trajectories – for every point in that energy profile. We had to run a lot of simulations at the electronic level, which takes a lot of time, and we had to run all of those in parallel. Without Summit, it's really impossible to do."

Based on previous experimental work that showed that positively charged surfactant molecules will attract negatively charged amino acids, the researchers simulated such a surfactant to draw more amino acids into the interface and confirmed an increased reaction rate of 10% to 15%. The ORNL team's study showed that as a gas reacts with amino acids, it goes through repeated dynamic coupling cycles with the water molecules, slowing down the chemical reaction before finally resolving into a new product. 

"The challenge here was to actually understand the role of water and how it controls the reaction rates and their pathways – the mechanism. To do that, we really had to understand the reaction path. This is where Summit came in, and it helped us a lot."

Summit was managed by the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, a DOE Office of Science user facility located at ORNL. The OLCF offers leadership-class computing resources to researchers from government, academia, and industry who have many of the largest computing problems in science. This project was supported by the SummitPLUS program, which allocated computing time on Summit in its last, extended year of service in 2024. 

Source:

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback