Posted in | News | Plastics and Polymers | Packaging

Chromasens SWIR Camera Enhances Safety by Detecting Unseen Contaminants in Foods

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Modern food processing is safer than ever due to technology and stringent oversight, but no system is flawless. For instance, bacteria and foreign objects may enter food through cross-contamination or poor hygiene. Fruits and vegetables can decay or bruise at the subsurface level. Likewise, meats spoil, making them unfit for human consumption.

Available in GigE Vision or CameraLink interfaces, the Chromasens allPIXA SWIR camera features an InGaAs uncooled sensor for wavelengths from 950 to 1700 nm. The sensor delivers resolutions of 512 or 1k, high sensitivity, and a line frequency of 40 kHz. Image Credit: Chromasens GmbH

To support food manufacturers, Chromasens allPIXA SWIR (Short-wave Infrared) line scan cameras operate by detecting light in a wavelength range of 950 to 1700 nm, revealing defects hidden to standard machine vision cameras. Chromasens allPIXA SWIR cameras enable continuous non-invasive inspection for monitoring food quality and guaranteeing repeatability.

Related Stories

Chromasens allPIXA SWIR cameras leverage an advanced InGaAs uncooled sensor available as either a 1k pixel resolution camera with 12.5 µm pixels, or a 512 pixel resolution camera with larger 25 µm pixels. Both cameras deliver superior results at high speeds thanks to the sensitivity of the sensor and a line frequency of 40 kHz, making them ideal for non-visible analysis of foods on fast moving conveyor belts. Further adding to their versatility, allPIXA SWIR cameras are available in GigE Vision or CameraLink interfaces. The GenICam compliant GigE Vision interface allows an easy integration into automated food production lines.

Chromasens allPIXA SWIR line scan cameras will detect a variety of unseen characteristics in organic material, ranging from moisture levels, fat content, and subsurface bruising, as well as rooting out foreign objects such as bone fragments, stones or plastic. Additionally, the cameras can help in sorting fruits and vegetables based on ripeness, size, and shape. If a defect is revealed by the camera -- like high moisture levels in bread that can cause mold spores -- the damaged item is removed from the production line, ensuring safety and quality.

Importance of Lighting

The brightest, most homogeneous LED line scan lighting is required when deploying SWIR cameras, especially at high conveyor belt speeds. The Chromasens Corona II LED illumination line consists of a wide range of solutions for line scanning, including dark field LED illumination modules for ultra-fast SWIR inspection and sorting processes. For materials that differ in spectral range within the working range of a SWIR camera, narrowband LED light sources provide more homogeneous light distribution and better differentiation characteristics than broadband halogen light sources.

Chromasens has a complete solution package with SWIR cameras, software tools, and dark field LED illumination modules to help users achieve the best outcomes with their inspection and sorting processes.

Source:

Chromasens GmbH

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Chromasens GmbH. (2025, June 27). Chromasens SWIR Camera Enhances Safety by Detecting Unseen Contaminants in Foods. AZoM. Retrieved on June 27, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64710.

  • MLA

    Chromasens GmbH. "Chromasens SWIR Camera Enhances Safety by Detecting Unseen Contaminants in Foods". AZoM. 27 June 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64710>.

  • Chicago

    Chromasens GmbH. "Chromasens SWIR Camera Enhances Safety by Detecting Unseen Contaminants in Foods". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64710. (accessed June 27, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Chromasens GmbH. 2025. Chromasens SWIR Camera Enhances Safety by Detecting Unseen Contaminants in Foods. AZoM, viewed 27 June 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64710.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback