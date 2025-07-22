Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Energy | 3D Printing

ORNL Researchers Successfully Test 3D-Printed Nuclear Capsules

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Oak Ridge National LaboratoryJul 22 2025

The Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory set a new milestone in nuclear component innovation, successfully testing two 3D-printed stainless steel experimental capsules at the lab’s High Flux Isotope Reactor, or HFIR.

This achievement marks an important step in demonstrating that additively manufactured components can meet the rigorous safety standards required in nuclear applications. 

These capsules are used to hold sample materials during irradiation experiments, allowing researchers to test how those materials might respond in a nuclear reactor. The capsule provides a pressure and containment barrier for the experiment, which is a critical safety feature.

An ORNL team used a laser powder-bed system at the lab’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility, or MDF, to 3D print the 316H stainless steel capsules. This type of steel is being evaluated because it offers high-temperature strength, corrosion and radiation resistance, proven nuclear-grade performance and weldability needed for safe, durable use in reactor environments.

The team then assembled and qualified the capsules to be inserted into HFIR by ORNL’s Irradiation Engineering group. The capsules underwent a month-long irradiation in the reactor and were removed fully intact. This demonstration sets the stage for future nuclear component designs to be produced using additive manufacturing.

Related Stories

As we demonstrate the reliability of these printed components, we’re looking at a future where additive manufacturing might become standard practice in producing other critical reactor parts,” said Ryan Dehoff, director of the MDF at ORNL.

HFIR provides one of the world’s highest neutron flux environments, allowing researchers to test and qualify fuels and materials under conditions such as a nuclear reactor. Fabricating and qualifying experimental capsules to irradiate fuel and material samples is a costly and time-consuming process, demanding custom materials and designs. Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, could streamline the development of experimental capsules, significantly reducing the cost and time associated with producing these components, ultimately driving greater innovation in nuclear science and technology.

“The nuclear materials and fuels research communities are being asked to qualify advanced reactor technologies to survive very harsh conditions. Additive manufacturing will expand my group’s toolset to develop innovative experiments to support this critical need,” said Richard Howard, a group leader in the Nuclear Energy and Fuel Cycle Division at ORNL.

This work was sponsored by the DOE Office of Nuclear Energy’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies program.

Source:

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback