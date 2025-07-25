Posted in | News | Events

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Accessibility to Research with the Launches of Scios 3 and Talos 12 Electron Microscopes at M&M 2025 Conference

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Jul 25 2025

As the world leader in serving science, Thermo Fisher Scientific is proud to announce the launch of two new electron microscopes that will be unveiled at Microscopy & Microanalysis (M&M) in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 27-31, each significantly contributing to the democratization of research in the sciences.

Scios 3 FIB-SEM Offers High-Powered Versatility

The Thermo Scientific™ Scios™ 3 is a focused ion beam (FIB) scanning electron microscope (SEM) with automation to dramatically improve site-specific quality control. The Scios 3 FIB-SEM offers increased productivity for both industry and academia with enhanced lamella preparation, due to advances in FIB column performance. Ease-of-use upgrades will benefit microscopists of all experience levels.

“Researchers across the globe seek new and better materials for various applications – from clean energy and aerospace to productivity of digital devices,” said David Wall, vice president and general manager of materials science for Thermo Fisher. “The current pace of the development of new materials and their increasing complexity poses significant challenges, and Scios 3 addresses those challenges head-on with world-class advancements designed to serve both academia and industry.”

With advanced automation and high-throughput, Scios 3 improves ease of use, reliability and productivity. To learn more, stop by booth #1734 at M&M for a live demonstration or visit thermofisher.com/scios3.

Talos 12 Adapts to Researchers Across Disciplines and Experience Levels 

Thermo Fisher has evolved the popular Talos transmission electron microscope (TEM) design, culminating in the Thermo Scientific Talos™ 12 TEM, making leading-edge sample analysis more accessible than ever for biological research, pathology and drug development.

“We’re pleased to introduce Talos 12 at M&M this year to bring transmission electron microscopy to more researchers,” said Trisha Rice, vice president and general manager of life sciences at Thermo Fisher. “A wide array of laboratories can now benefit from this adaptable 120kV instrument. Not only does the reduced footprint and next-generation enclosure fit into more lab spaces, but the streamlined workflows – from routine imaging of cells and tissues to AI-assisted sample characterization to cryo-EM – enable the user-friendly Talos 12 to support remote operation for collaboration regardless of location.” 

TEM systems often require highly skilled specialists, but Talos 12 lowers those requirements with new enhancements to improve ease of use while maintaining high quality imaging with high reproducibility. To learn more, stop by booth #1734 at M&M for a live demonstration or visit thermofisher.com/talos12.

Stop by Booth #1734 to See Scios, Talos and More 

Thermo Fisher will have a significant presence at the Salt Palace Convention Center. In addition to live demonstrations of Scios 3 and Talos 12, several other industry-leading solutions will be on full display.

Stop by booth #1734 to engage with Thermo Fisher subject-matter experts as they discuss the latest advancements in microscopy innovation and analytical research technology.

Additionally, Thermo Fisher has hosted a “Women in Microscopy” breakfast at M&M for more than two decades and will continue that tradition at the Hyatt Regency on the morning of July 30. Dr. Amelia Dempere, Director of the Nanoscale Research Facility (NRF) at the University of Florida, will talk about her career journey and the ever-increasing importance of women in research.

