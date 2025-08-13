Posted in | News | Business | New Product

Samsung Electronics Successfully Qualifies Chemours' Opteon™ Two-Phase Immersion Cooling Fluid

Chemours CompanyAug 13 2025

The Chemours Company (Chemours), a global chemistry company, announced the successful qualification of its Opteon two-phase immersion cooling fluid by Samsung Electronics. This milestone marks a significant advancement in Opteon two-phase immersion cooling adoption, ensuring fluid compatibility and performance with current-generation Samsung Solid State Drive (SSD)—a high-performance storage device. Qualification of this critical server component provides increased certainty to server manufacturers, supporting market adoption and ultimately addressing the cooling and energy demands driven by AI and next generation chips.

After completing rigorous testing of Opteon two-phase immersion cooling fluid, Samsung successfully qualified the fluid with its generation four SSD. Opteon is the first two-phase immersion cooling fluid approved by Samsung; testing for subsequent generations will begin in the months ahead.

"Collaborating with Samsung has enabled us to get an even deeper understanding of the evolving digital infrastructure needs and unique value of our Opteon two-phase immersion cooling fluid," said Denise Dignam, Chemours President and CEO. "Our innovative technology offers superior compatibility, enables higher IT loads, with fewer equipment failures, and dramatically less energy and water use—all of which translates to reduced costs for downstream users. We're eager to continue working with Samsung and the broader industry to bring this breakthrough technology to market."

To ensure swift qualification, Chemours and Samsung joined forces with Liquid Stack, a leading tank manufacturer, and PKI Corporation, a regional semiconductor and data center leader, to conduct performance testing using a commercial scale 48U immersion cooling tank. Samsung and PKI established a robust testing and qualification process to support current and future generation qualifications. The equipment met all compatibility targets, with no sign of degradation.

"As digital infrastructure continues to evolve to meet the demands of AI and high-performance computing, compatibility is king," said Sungki Lee, Project Leader of SSD HW Reliability Engineering Team at Samsung Electronics. "Finding innovative solutions to effectively cool IT hardware, without creating compatibility or performance issues, is no simple task. After nearly a year of testing, the Opteon two-phase immersion cooling fluid met or exceeded all compatibility parameters. We look forward to our continued collaboration as we qualify our generation five and six SSDs."

Samsung created its own high-reliability test standard—based on Open Compute Project (OCP) standards. The Opteon fluid is the first two-phase immersion cooling technology to pass Samsung's test standard. Samsung has developed and implemented a method that achieves world-class heat transfer efficiency while maintaining high reliability in immersion cooling systems using the Opteon fluid. This will help accelerate future liquid cooling qualifications across the Samsung Electronics portfolio—including memory semiconductors, such as SSD and DDR modules, and also logic device packages.

Opteon two-phase immersion cooling fluid offers a power usage effectiveness (PUE) approaching 1 and superior performance capabilities compared to traditional or other liquid cooling technologies. Nearly eliminating water use, reducing space requirements by 60%, and lowering energy consumption by up to 40% and cooling energy use by up to 90%, this technology represents benefits for data center operators and communities alike.

Source:

Chemours Company

