Breakthrough Light Beam Could Transform Materials Research and Chip Technology

“This is a significant step forward,” said SLAC scientist and collaborator Erik Hemsing. “Poincaré beams allow us to probe materials in new ways, capturing complex behaviors in one pulse. It’s exciting to think about what researchers will do with this.”

Poincaré beams combine multiple light polarizations – different directions in which light waves vibrate– into a single pulse that forms complex patterns. This allows scientists to study materials with one quick flash instead of multiple scans, saving time and capturing rapid changes in materials as they occur.