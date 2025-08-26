Posted in | News | Design and Innovation

One Catalyst, Two Reactions: Cerium Enables Breakthrough in Tandem Catalysis

A single cerium catalyst has been shown to drive two distinct reactions in one pot, enabling efficient, redox-adaptive chemical synthesis and paving the way for greener, tandem manufacturing processes.

Two scientists examine a chemical label in a lab, wearing blue nitrile gloves.

Image Credit: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A/Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in ACS Catalysis, researchers at Chiba University unveiled a redox-adaptive strategy that allows a single homogeneous cerium catalyst to catalyze two chemically distinct steps within the same reaction vessel. This autotandem catalysis operates under mild aerobic conditions, producing valuable α-hydroxylated cyclopenenones with high efficiency. 

The Importance of Autotandem Catalysis

Most of today's industrial materials, plastics, and drugs are prepared via chemical reactions. And, most sophisticated and high-performance substances possess complicated structures, with syntheses requiring numerous chemical reaction steps performed sequentially. These stepwise approaches are resource-intensive, generating large amounts of chemical waste, and require lots of energy and labor to carry out. 

Related Stories

Tandem catalysis, where multiple transformations occur in sequence without isolating intermediates, is a promising solution. While repeating similar reactions is relatively simple, developing a single catalyst that can enable entirely different reactions is rarely achieved, and would dramatically improve the efficiency of many syntheses. 

Methods

The researchers' new method, called 'redox-adaptive auto-tandem catalysis', employs a single catalyst to allow two different chemical reactions within a single container. 

To achieve this, the team used the unique catalytic attributes of cerium, a commonly used rare-earth element. Their discovery was somewhat unexpected: when studying a cerium-based reaction, a team member accidentally left a reaction flask exposed to air. This exposure caused an unanticipated reaction, where the cerium catalyzed a different reaction than the initially intended one due to its changed oxidation state. The team noticed this, leading to their redox-adaptive auto-tandem discovery.

Download your PDF now!

In contrast to other rare-earth elements, cerium can readily interconvert between two oxidation states, Ce(III) and Ce(IV), adopting two configurations that enable distinct chemical transformations. The researchers made use of this characteristic, and after screening and testing numerous inexpensive cerium-based catalysts, successfully linked two different reactions. 

The first is a ring-forming step, which acts on the initial reactants to yield an intermediate compound with a five-membered ring structure. The second is an oxidation reaction, which adds oxygen to the intermediate compound to yield the final compound.

Each reaction was catalyzed through a different oxidation state of cerium, flipping cerium to the other oxidation state. Chameleon-like, cerium was able to dynamically alter its functionality to execute entirely different types of reactions in a single vessel sequentially.

The researchers used this method to synthesize different α-hydroxylated cyclopentenones, valuable compounds for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Importantly, the process required no hazardous reagents, operating under ambient conditions, and using only standard lab equipment, making it both accessible and environmentally friendly.

The researchers also demonstrated the method’s versatility, synthesizing a range of substituted products and highlighting its opportunities for further structural elaboration.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

Overall, the study successfully demonstrated an autotandem catalysis reaction using cerium. The redox-adaptive characteristics of cerium facilitated efficient transitions between distinct radical and ionic mechanisms. The obtained multifunctional products enabled further skeletal modifications, exhibiting the utility of the proposed technique for producing complex molecular structures.

In the future, the research team plans to expand their newfound redox-adaptive auto-tandem catalysis approach to a broader range of chemical reactions, particularly those relevant in functional material manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. This could accelerate innovations in novel materials and drug development, and facilitate novel and sustainable manufacturing technologies.

Journal Reference

Harada, S., Tsuji, N., Fukushima, S., Yamamoto, J., Arai, S., & Nemoto, T. (2025). Redox-Adaptive Auto-Tandem Catalysis: Ce(III)/Ce(IV) Interconversion-Mediated Integration of Nazarov Cyclization and Oxidative Hydroxylation. ACS Catalysis, 14341. DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.5c03227. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acscatal.5c03227

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, August 26). One Catalyst, Two Reactions: Cerium Enables Breakthrough in Tandem Catalysis. AZoM. Retrieved on August 26, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64835.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "One Catalyst, Two Reactions: Cerium Enables Breakthrough in Tandem Catalysis". AZoM. 26 August 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64835>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "One Catalyst, Two Reactions: Cerium Enables Breakthrough in Tandem Catalysis". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64835. (accessed August 26, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. One Catalyst, Two Reactions: Cerium Enables Breakthrough in Tandem Catalysis. AZoM, viewed 26 August 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64835.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback