Focus Graphite Achieves First Aerospace Validation with Lac Knife Graphite in a Successful Hypersonic Rocket Launch

Focus Graphite Inc. ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian graphite developer advancing high-grade projects in Québec, is pleased to announce the successful launch of Pluto Aerospace's Dash 1 Flight 003 solid-fuel rocket, featuring nozzle components developed using graphite from Focus' Lac Knife project. The project was completed in collaboration with American Energy Technologies Company ("AETC"), Pluto Aerospace ("Pluto"), a Purdue Strategic Ventures portfolio company, with additional support from ACP Technologies ("ACP"). AETC utilized Lac Knife natural graphite and synthetic graphite to produce a near-net shape manufactured graphite nozzle, which was successfully integrated into the Dash 1 sounding hypersonic rocket.

Pluto Aerospace's Dash 1 Flight 003 solid-fuel rocket featuring AETC's graphite nozzle manufactured with Lac Knife graphite. Image Credit: Focus Graphite Inc.

The launch took place on August 23, 2025, at 8:21 a.m. Pacific Time from the Mojave Desert test range, located between Edwards Air Force Base and NAWCWD China Lake in California. The rocket reached an altitude of more than 45,000 feet and achieved record-setting flight duration and range for Pluto Aerospace. The test program evaluated hypersonic performance and thermal resistivity, with nozzle temperatures exceeding 3,000 °C. The rocket was built entirely with North American-sourced materials and components. Representatives from Pluto, AETC, Focus, ACP-T, and the United States government were in attendance for the launch. The launch marks the Company's first real-world, high-fidelity aerospace and defense application test and follows months of extensive process optimizations which led to this historic flight.

Data collected from the launch will further validate the performance characteristics of Lac Knife graphite in high-temperature and high-stress hypersonic environments relevant to surface-to-air defense systems, and commercial rocketry alike. Focus anticipates continued participation in upcoming launches, including trials involving graphene-based coatings produced from Lac Knife graphite, designed for icephobic and radar-suppression applications on rocket fins. These developments are also transferable to unmanned air vehicle (UAV) drone technology, a growing area of interest for the Company.

"This is a landmark moment for Focus Graphite, and we are proud to see Lac Knife material play a role in such an important aerospace demonstration," said Jason Latkowcer, Vice President, Corporate Development. "We thank our partners at AETC and Pluto Aerospace for including us in this historic test. The results reaffirm that Lac Knife large and jumbo flake graphite possesses the qualities required for advanced, high-performance applications in defense and aerospace. With governments around the world increasing investments in national security - such as through NATO commitments and initiatives like the Golden Dome - Focus is positioning itself to play a critical role in supplying North American-sourced graphite for these strategic needs."

This latest flight aligns with Pluto Aerospace's broader mission to make high-speed, hypersonic testing more accessible to small businesses and start-ups - a key advantage highlighted in recent coverage by the Purdue Research Foundation. The Dash platform provides rapid, cost-effective access to hypersonic test environments that typically require substantial budgets and lengthy pre-qualification timelines.

As the demand for domestic manufacturing of advanced materials continues to grow, Focus Graphite remains committed to supporting onshoring initiatives and strengthening critical mineral supply chains essential to national security.