Posted in | News | Aerospace Materials

Focus Graphite Achieves First Aerospace Validation with Lac Knife Graphite in a Successful Hypersonic Rocket Launch

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Focus Graphite Inc. ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian graphite developer advancing high-grade projects in Québec, is pleased to announce the successful launch of Pluto Aerospace's Dash 1 Flight 003 solid-fuel rocket, featuring nozzle components developed using graphite from Focus' Lac Knife project. The project was completed in collaboration with American Energy Technologies Company ("AETC"), Pluto Aerospace ("Pluto"), a Purdue Strategic Ventures portfolio company, with additional support from ACP Technologies ("ACP"). AETC utilized Lac Knife natural graphite and synthetic graphite to produce a near-net shape manufactured graphite nozzle, which was successfully integrated into the Dash 1 sounding hypersonic rocket.

Pluto Aerospace's Dash 1 Flight 003 solid-fuel rocket featuring AETC's graphite nozzle manufactured with Lac Knife graphite. Image Credit: Focus Graphite Inc.

The launch took place on August 23, 2025, at 8:21 a.m. Pacific Time from the Mojave Desert test range, located between Edwards Air Force Base and NAWCWD China Lake in California. The rocket reached an altitude of more than 45,000 feet and achieved record-setting flight duration and range for Pluto Aerospace. The test program evaluated hypersonic performance and thermal resistivity, with nozzle temperatures exceeding 3,000 °C. The rocket was built entirely with North American-sourced materials and components. Representatives from Pluto, AETC, Focus, ACP-T, and the United States government were in attendance for the launch. The launch marks the Company's first real-world, high-fidelity aerospace and defense application test and follows months of extensive process optimizations which led to this historic flight.

Data collected from the launch will further validate the performance characteristics of Lac Knife graphite in high-temperature and high-stress hypersonic environments relevant to surface-to-air defense systems, and commercial rocketry alike. Focus anticipates continued participation in upcoming launches, including trials involving graphene-based coatings produced from Lac Knife graphite, designed for icephobic and radar-suppression applications on rocket fins. These developments are also transferable to unmanned air vehicle (UAV) drone technology, a growing area of interest for the Company.

"This is a landmark moment for Focus Graphite, and we are proud to see Lac Knife material play a role in such an important aerospace demonstration," said Jason Latkowcer, Vice President, Corporate Development. "We thank our partners at AETC and Pluto Aerospace for including us in this historic test. The results reaffirm that Lac Knife large and jumbo flake graphite possesses the qualities required for advanced, high-performance applications in defense and aerospace. With governments around the world increasing investments in national security - such as through NATO commitments and initiatives like the Golden Dome - Focus is positioning itself to play a critical role in supplying North American-sourced graphite for these strategic needs."

This latest flight aligns with Pluto Aerospace's broader mission to make high-speed, hypersonic testing more accessible to small businesses and start-ups - a key advantage highlighted in recent coverage by the Purdue Research Foundation. The Dash platform provides rapid, cost-effective access to hypersonic test environments that typically require substantial budgets and lengthy pre-qualification timelines.

As the demand for domestic manufacturing of advanced materials continues to grow, Focus Graphite remains committed to supporting onshoring initiatives and strengthening critical mineral supply chains essential to national security.

Source:

Focus Graphite Inc.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Focus Graphite Inc.. (2025, August 27). Focus Graphite Achieves First Aerospace Validation with Lac Knife Graphite in a Successful Hypersonic Rocket Launch. AZoM. Retrieved on August 28, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64840.

  • MLA

    Focus Graphite Inc.. "Focus Graphite Achieves First Aerospace Validation with Lac Knife Graphite in a Successful Hypersonic Rocket Launch". AZoM. 28 August 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64840>.

  • Chicago

    Focus Graphite Inc.. "Focus Graphite Achieves First Aerospace Validation with Lac Knife Graphite in a Successful Hypersonic Rocket Launch". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64840. (accessed August 28, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Focus Graphite Inc.. 2025. Focus Graphite Achieves First Aerospace Validation with Lac Knife Graphite in a Successful Hypersonic Rocket Launch. AZoM, viewed 28 August 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64840.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback