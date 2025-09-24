Hardening & Tempering in One Compact System: KH750 Hardening Machine

Why run multiple setups when you can do it all in one? The KH750 hardening machine combines single-shot and scanning modes in a single, ultra-compact system. It’s designed for gears, shafts, spindles, bolts and more — with process data logging and remote access for unmatched control.

Image Credit: IDEA INDUCTION LLC

Check out these details:

Heat treatment with high and medium frequencies on a single machine, within a single process

Single- or dual-spindle operation or rotary indexing table

Ultra-compact design for single parts, small batches or medium series production

Process data logging and remote access are optional. Process performance is tracked using envelope curve energy monitoring.

Choose your variant:

Several variations of this machine are available for common situations.

Universal – for hardening and tempering

Sturdy Main Spindle Bearing – for heavy and long workpieces

Indexing Table – 8-fold with either one or two driven spindles and lift out stations

Ready to Streamline Your Heat Treatment?

Our systems are rugged and flexible and can be designed to match your workpiece – large or small. Talk to us in booth 952 at HEAT TREAT 2025. Backed by the expertise of our parent company IDEA GmbH and decades of experience in induction technology, we deliver reliable, high-performance systems for industrial applications.