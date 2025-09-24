One System, Endless Possibilities: The MATRIX Generators from IDEA Induction

At IDEA Induction, we believe your induction heating equipment should do more than just one job well. It should adapt to all your needs with precision, efficiency and power. That's why we've developed our MATRIX Generator lineup: systems capable of delivering high, medium (and in many cases dual- or multi-) frequency power, at power levels from a few kilowatts up to thousands, all designed for maximum flexibility and repeatability.

Image Credit: IDEA INDUCTION LLC

Key Features & Capabilities

Broad Power Range, High Power Density

Multi-Frequency in a MATRIX Configuration

Precise Control & Customization

Traceable Process Monitoring

Efficiency, Reliability, Safety

Why MATRIX Generators Give You an Edge

These power supplies can handle many types of jobs. That means fewer machines, less floor space needed, easier staffing and maintenance. Switching frequencies or running multiple frequencies reduces downtime when shifting between processes. Optimized heating means you can choose the frequency that gives you the right depth of penetration, heat profile and cycle time. And the modular design allows you to start with what you need and add modules or move up in power later when demand rises.

Ready to See a Demo?

Discover IDEA's next generation of induction heating technology in booth 952 at HEAT TREAT 2025. With MATRIX Generator technology, you don't have to choose between medium frequency or high frequency – you get both, in one versatile system.

Backed by the expertise of our parent company IDEA GmbH and decades of experience in induction technology, we deliver reliable, high-performance systems for industrial applications.