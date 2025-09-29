Atomically Thin Material Slashes Energy with Magnetic Forces

An atomically thin material unites opposing magnetic forces and cuts memory device energy use by tenfold, opening new possibilities in the future of computing.

Image Credit: KenSoftTH/Shuttersotck.com

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden published their findings in Advanced Materials, demonstrating a material that allows two competing magnetic forces to coexist within a single, ultra-thin crystal.

Tested in nanoscale memory devices, clusters of golden dots on a chip, the material combines these forces to produce an internal exchange effect and a tilted magnetic alignment. The material results in improved device fabrication and a slash in energy use.

The study could lead to the development of a new generation of ultra-efficient and reliable memory solutions for artificial intelligence, mobile technology, and advanced data processing.

Current technology is producing a volume of digital data at an exponential rate, and projections suggest this computed output could account for nearly 30 % of global energy consumption within a few decades. Memory units are crucial in almost all contemporary technologies that handle and retain information, including computers, vehicles, and medical devices. The Chalmers team is the first to globally reveal how a new, layered material integrates two separate magnetic forces, resulting in a tenfold decrease in energy usage in memory devices.

Magnetism is significant in the advancement of digital memory. By using electron behavior in magnetic materials subjected to external fields and electric currents, the researchers were able to create memory chips that are quicker, more compact, and more energy-efficient.

Finding this coexistence of magnetic orders in a single, thin material is a breakthrough. Its properties make it exceptionally well-suited for developing ultra-efficient memory chips for AI, mobile devices, computers, and future data technologies. Dr. Bing Zhao, Study Researcher and Lead Author, Quantum Device Physics, Chalmers

Two primary magnetic states are generally recognized in physics: ferromagnetism and antiferromagnetism. Ferromagnetism is the well-known phenomenon (observed in common magnets) that attracts substances such as iron, nickel, or cobalt. In this state, electrons align uniformly, resulting in a cohesive magnetic field that is visible externally.

Antiferromagnetism entails electrons with opposing spins, leading to the cancellation of their magnetic states. The combination of these two contrasting forces provides considerable scientific and technical benefits, making them ideal for applications in computer memory and sensors. This is usually only achievable by layering different ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic materials in multilayer configurations.

Unlike these complex, multilayered systems, we’ve succeeded in integrating both magnetic forces into a single, two-dimensional crystal structure. It’s like a perfectly pre-assembled magnetic system, something that couldn’t be replicated using conventional materials. Researchers have been chasing this concept since magnetism was first applied to memory technology. Prof.Saroj P. Dash, Study Lead, Quantum Device Physics, Chalmers

Memory devices are required to store information and alter the direction of electrons within a material. In conventional materials, this usually involves the application of an external magnetic field to change the orientation of the electrons.

Chalmers' innovative material incorporates a unique combination of opposing magnetic forces that generate an internal force and a tilted overall magnetic alignment.

This tilt allows electrons to switch direction rapidly and easily without the need for any external magnetic fields. By eliminating the need for power-hungry external magnetic fields, power consumption can be reduced by a factor of ten. Dr. Bing Zhao, Study Researcher and Lead Author, Quantum Device Physics, Chalmers

In their highly efficient memory devices, layers of two-dimensional crystal films are stacked together. Unlike traditional materials that are held together by chemical bonds, these layers are connected through van der Waals forces. The material incorporates a magnetic alloy composed of magnetic and non-magnetic elements, including cobalt, iron, germanium, and tellurium, enabling the coexistence of ferromagnetism and antiferromagnetism within a single structure.

A material with multiple magnetic behaviors eliminates interface issues in multilayer stacks and is far easier to manufacture. Previously, stacking multiple magnetic films introduced problematic seams at the interfaces, which compromised reliability and complicated device production. Prof. Saroj P. Dash, Study Lead, Quantum Device Physics, Chalmers

Journal Reference:

Zhao, B., et al. (2025) Coexisting Non-Trivial Van der Waals Magnetic Orders Enable Field-Free Spin-Orbit Torque Magnetization Dynamics. Advanced Materials. doi.org/10.1002/adma.202502822