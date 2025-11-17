TROI 8800 CI Series by PEMTRON Wins Global Recognition for AI-Powered Coating Inspection

PEMTRON, an inspection equipment developer and supplier, has been awarded a 2025 Global Technology Award in the category of Best Product – Asia for its TROI 8800 CI Series Conformal Coating Inspection System. The award was presented during a ceremony at productronica in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Image Credit: PEMTRON

The TROI 8800 CI Series combines AI-powered inspection with hardware innovations to deliver unmatched performance in conformal coating quality control. Its Deep Learning engine is specifically trained to identify surface defects - including cracks, voids, and internal bubbles - with greater precision than traditional algorithms. The system is also capable of automated teaching, minimizing setup time and enabling faster changeovers with consistent inspection accuracy.

Engineered for comprehensive inspection coverage, the system features a four-way side camera, allowing detection of defects not visible from the top view. Optional inline coating thickness measurement uses light wavelength spectroscopy for submicron-level accuracy, ensuring coatings meet even the strictest specifications. The platform’s reverse module enables inspection of both sides of a PCB in a single pass, supporting higher throughput and streamlined processes.

“We’re honored to have the TROI 8800 CI Series recognized on a global stage,” said Steven Wongsonvanee, General Manager – Americas at PEMTRON. “This system reflects our focus on combining AI intelligence with precision optics to solve real-world coating inspection challenges. It’s rewarding to see how our technology is helping manufacturers raise the bar for quality and reliability.”

Since 2005, the prestigious Global Technology Awards have recognized the absolute best new innovations in the printed circuit assembly and packaging industries. It brings together the global SMT and advanced packaging industry in a celebration of the companies and people that are achieving the highest standards and driving our industry forward.