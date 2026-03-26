Forge Nano Announces Opening of Taiwan Office to Accelerate AI-Driven Photonics Manufacturing and Expand Regional Operations

As AI-driven data center growth accelerates and next-generation architectures push silicon photonics into high-volume production, manufacturers face increasing pressure to overcome reliability, yield, and scaling bottlenecks. Forge Nano, Inc., a leading U.S. based semiconductor equipment and advanced materials company pioneering Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology for AI-era chip manufacturing and defense battery applications, today announced the opening of its Taiwan engineering and service office positioning the company as a critical partner in enabling the next phase of photonics manufacturing.

As part of its expansion in Taiwan, Forge Nano will host an exclusive technical seminar, "Advanced ALDx Applications for Photonics," on March 31, 2026, at the Sheraton Hsinchu Hotel. More than a technical event, the seminar represents Forge Nano's formal introduction of its ALDx platform to Taiwan's photonics ecosystem, providing a forum for collaboration with leading semiconductor and photonics companies. The program will focus on validated applications, manufacturable process solutions, and scalable deployment strategies that enable improved performance, yield, and throughput.

"Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem operates at unmatched scale and speed, and our customers need solutions that can keep pace," said Wyman Fang, Chief Operating Officer of Forge Nano. "By establishing a local presence, we are delivering faster response, higher uptime, and the process-level partnership required to help customers accelerate qualification, improve yield, and ramp to production with confidence."

Taiwan is the global center of advanced semiconductor manufacturing, home to industry leaders including TSMC, UMC, and ASE. Forge Nano's expansion is uniquely structured to support this ecosystem - not simply by selling into Taiwan, but by building an integrated, local operational model designed for long-term customer success.

This model includes a fully localized engineering and service team, supported by dedicated field service engineers and a bonded warehouse that enables rapid spare parts availability and significantly reduces downtime. Forge Nano has also established a regional service network through its partnership with LeadinWay, providing on-the-ground field support, preventive maintenance, and reliability programs to maximize tool uptime.

In parallel, Forge Nano is expanding its manufacturing footprint through a joint development manufacturing (JDM) partnership with Manz Taiwan, enabling local tool assembly, subsystem localization, and scalable regional production capacity. These efforts are complemented by ongoing supply chain localization initiatives across Taiwan and Asia, improving supply stability, accelerating delivery timelines, and reducing operational risk.

Forge Nano's expansion is underpinned by proven performance in advanced photonics manufacturing. In silicon photonics applications, the company's ALDx technology has delivered up to 23 % reduction in insertion loss, extended reliability with 240 hours of HAST performance where conventional films fail, and void-free conformal coatings in structures with aspect ratios up to 35:1. These capabilities are critical for enabling next-generation co-packaged optics (CPO) architectures, where even minor material or interface failures can impact system performance.

By translating atomic-level surface engineering into measurable manufacturing outcomes, Forge Nano enables customers to improve device yield, increase reliability, accelerate time-to-production, and reduce total cost of ownership, key factors in scaling photonics for AI infrastructure.

At the core of Forge Nano's offering is its Tephra ALDx platform, purpose-built for production-scale semiconductor environments with a focus on reliability, uptime, and seamless fab integration. The platform is designed to meet the demands of high-volume manufacturing while enabling precise control over material interfaces critical to next-generation device performance.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in Forge Nano's long-term commitment to Taiwan. By combining local infrastructure, regional manufacturing, and advanced process technology, the company is positioning itself as a strategic partner to Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem supporting the continued scaling of AI, photonics, and next generation computing technologies.